Dec 1, United States are discussing a bid
to stage the 2023 rugby World Cup which could involve Canada
co-hosting, according to USA Rugby CEO Nigel Melville.
Former England captain Melville said that the U.S. had been
asked to bid to host rugby's biggest prize for the first time,
but did not say by whom when he appeared on the RuggaMatrix
America podcast on Wednesday.
"We were asked during the World Cup whether we would be
prepared to bid for 2023. I know it seems like a very long way
away for us all but we have to start those processes now so we
are having a discussion about that," Melville said.
"Also Canada are interested in some sort of joint bid...
could we do it together as north America, because there would be
opportunities in Toronto and Vancouver and obviously bringing
the tournament to north America would be a tremendous boost for
us all."
The U.S. have appeared in six of the seven World Cups,
including the recently concluded tournament in New Zealand where
they beat old cold war rivals Russia but failed once again, to
advance from their pool.
Russia have already said they will bid to host the 2023
tournament and Melville said that he believed the U.S. might be
more successful in winning the right to stage the 2027
tournament.
"Discussions are taking place and I get the feel that if we
bid for 2023 we might not get it but in 2027 we might, but I
don't think we will get '27 if we don't bid in '23," the former
London Wasps and Gloucester coach said.
"I think we have to start putting the wheels in motion now
to bid for the World Cup; that way we can certainly put
ourselves on the map as serious contenders.
"I think people would be interested in partnering with us to
do that and certainly there is a will in our rugby community and
across the globe, people would be fascinated at having a World
Cup in America."
The World Cup will be hosted by England in 2015 and then
Japan in 2019, the first time the tournament will be staged
outside either Europe or the southern hemisphere powerhouses of
New Zealand, South Africa and Australia.
Melville said it represented an opportunity to drive
interest in the sport in America where rugby struggles for
attention behind American Football, baseball, basketball and ice
hockey.
"It is something we should be looking at, you need to look
strategically where we want rugby to be, would we be able to
cope with it, have we got the infrastructure, have we got the
stadia and the big question would be could we fill the
stadiums."
However, the inclusion of rugby sevens in the Olympics for
the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro has led to increased focus and
funding for the sport in America.
USA rugby said that they would be able to offer 23 fulltime
contracts to Sevens players from January after striking a deal
with the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) on Wednesday.
