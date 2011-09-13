WELLINGTON, Sept 13 United States coach Eddie
O'Sullivan named the following team on Tuesday for the rugby
World Cup Pool C clash against Russia in New Plymouth on
Thursday.
15-Chris Wyles, 14-Takudzwa Ngwenya, 13-Paul Emerick,
12-Andrew Suniula, 11-James Paterson, 10-Roland Suniula, 9-Mike
Petri, 8-Nic Johnson, 7-Todd Clever (captain), 6-Louis Stanfill,
5-Hayden Smith, 4-John van der Giessen, 3-Matekitonga Moeakiola,
2-Chris Biller, 1-Mike MacDonald
Replacements: 16-Phil Thiel, 17-Shawn Pittman, 18-Scott
LaValla, 19-Pat Danahy, 20-Tim Usasz, 21-Nese Malifa, 22-Blaine
Scully.
