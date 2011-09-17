Sept 17 United States captain Todd Clever escaped suspension after being charged with a dangerous tackle and shoulder charge during the Eagles' 13-6 win over Russia in New Plymouth on Thursday.

The openside flanker admitted to the charge of a dangerous tackle, but the judicial officer deemed the incident to be at the lower end of the scale, World Cup officials said in a statement.

The United States have two Pool C games remaining, Australia in Wellington on Sept. 23 and Italy in Nelson on Sept. 27.

