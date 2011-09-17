Sept 17 United States captain Todd Clever
escaped suspension after being charged with a dangerous tackle
and shoulder charge during the Eagles' 13-6 win over Russia in
New Plymouth on Thursday.
The openside flanker admitted to the charge of a dangerous
tackle, but the judicial officer deemed the incident to be at
the lower end of the scale, World Cup officials said in a
statement.
The United States have two Pool C games remaining, Australia
in Wellington on Sept. 23 and Italy in Nelson on Sept. 27.
