Stadium Manawatu, Palmerston North

Capacity: 18,300

Matches: Georgia v Romania - Sept. 28

Argentina v Georgia - Oct. 2

A multi-purpose arena, encompassing four separate venues, within 10 minutes walk of the city centre. The large site is used for the regional agricultural show, while the main rugby ground is encircled by a dirt speedway track. The show grounds were used to train soldiers during World War Two. The venue hosted the first Super 12 match when the Auckland Blues played the Wellington Hurricanes in 1996. Home to the Manawatu provincial team and their fanatical "buckethead" supporters.

Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Capacity: 40,000

Matches: South Africa v Wales - Sept. 11

South Africa v Fiji - Sept. 17

Australia v U.S. - Sept. 23

Argentina v Scotland - Sept. 25

France v Tonga - Oct. 1

New Zealand v Canada - Oct. 2

Quarter-finals - Oct. 8 & 9

Built on rail yards land, the $130 million stadium replaced the windswept and crumbling Athletic Park as the main venue for rugby in 2000. Due to its oval shape and corrugated steel cladding, locals quickly nicknamed it 'The Cake Tin'.

Is a multi-use ground, hosting international limited overs cricket as well as rugby and soccer matches, open-air concerts and is the venue for the hugely popular New Zealand stop on the IRB's world sevens circuit. Film maker Peter Jackson also recorded 30,000 fans chanting during a cricket match at the ground to use as sound effects for his Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Trafalgar Park, Nelson

Capacity: 20,080

Matches: Italy v Russia - Sept. 20

Italy v U.S. - Sept. 27

Australia v Russia - Oct. 1

Cricket was played on the grounds as early as the 1880s before a trust purchased the park in 1891 with money left over to help fund the movement of refugees from the New Zealand Wars in the North Island. Has hosted several other sports as well as a royal visit in 1954. A $3.8m upgrade was completed earlier in 2010 to improve facilities, the turf and drainage.

Otago Stadium, Dunedin

Capacity: 30,500

Matches: Argentina v England - Sept. 10

England v Georgia - Sept. 18

England v Romania - Sept. 24

Ireland v Italy - Oct. 2

The $198 million multi-purpose indoor venue near the university was completed shortly before the tournament began and will replace the aging Carisbrook, which has been heavily criticised for its poor facilities.

The new stadium's roof is clear and constructed with the same material that was used for Beijing's "Water Cube", which hosted the aquatic events during the 2008 Olympics, allowing grass to grow naturally.

Opposition to the new stadium almost delayed the start of construction though it was completed in July and several "test events", including provincial rugby and an exhibition soccer match were played there before being handed over to World Cup organisers.

Rugby Park, Invercargill

Capacity: 20,000

Matches: Scotland v Romania - Sept. 10

Scotland v Georgia - Sept. 14

Argentina v Romania - Sept. 17

First established in the early 1900s the ground has been used for rugby since and is home to the Southland provincial side and occasionally hosts Otago Highlanders Super rugby games.

Capacity has diminished as seating was built. Hosted one game in the 1987 World Cup, between Wales and Canada. Had a major upgrade in 2001 with the South Stand replaced.

