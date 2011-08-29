Stadium Manawatu, Palmerston North
Capacity: 18,300
Matches: Georgia v Romania - Sept. 28
Argentina v Georgia - Oct. 2
A multi-purpose arena, encompassing four separate venues,
within 10 minutes walk of the city centre. The large site is
used for the regional agricultural show, while the main rugby
ground is encircled by a dirt speedway track. The show grounds
were used to train soldiers during World War Two. The venue
hosted the first Super 12 match when the Auckland Blues played
the Wellington Hurricanes in 1996. Home to the Manawatu
provincial team and their fanatical "buckethead" supporters.
Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington
Capacity: 40,000
Matches: South Africa v Wales - Sept. 11
South Africa v Fiji - Sept. 17
Australia v U.S. - Sept. 23
Argentina v Scotland - Sept. 25
France v Tonga - Oct. 1
New Zealand v Canada - Oct. 2
Quarter-finals - Oct. 8 & 9
Built on rail yards land, the $130 million stadium replaced
the windswept and crumbling Athletic Park as the main venue for
rugby in 2000. Due to its oval shape and corrugated steel
cladding, locals quickly nicknamed it 'The Cake Tin'.
Is a multi-use ground, hosting international limited overs
cricket as well as rugby and soccer matches, open-air concerts
and is the venue for the hugely popular New Zealand stop on the
IRB's world sevens circuit. Film maker Peter Jackson also
recorded 30,000 fans chanting during a cricket match at the
ground to use as sound effects for his Lord of the Rings
trilogy.
Trafalgar Park, Nelson
Capacity: 20,080
Matches: Italy v Russia - Sept. 20
Italy v U.S. - Sept. 27
Australia v Russia - Oct. 1
Cricket was played on the grounds as early as the 1880s
before a trust purchased the park in 1891 with money left over
to help fund the movement of refugees from the New Zealand Wars
in the North Island. Has hosted several other sports as well as
a royal visit in 1954. A $3.8m upgrade was completed earlier in
2010 to improve facilities, the turf and drainage.
Otago Stadium, Dunedin
Capacity: 30,500
Matches: Argentina v England - Sept. 10
England v Georgia - Sept. 18
England v Romania - Sept. 24
Ireland v Italy - Oct. 2
The $198 million multi-purpose indoor venue near the
university was completed shortly before the tournament began and
will replace the aging Carisbrook, which has been heavily
criticised for its poor facilities.
The new stadium's roof is clear and constructed with the
same material that was used for Beijing's "Water Cube", which
hosted the aquatic events during the 2008 Olympics, allowing
grass to grow naturally.
Opposition to the new stadium almost delayed the start of
construction though it was completed in July and several "test
events", including provincial rugby and an exhibition soccer
match were played there before being handed over to World Cup
organisers.
Rugby Park, Invercargill
Capacity: 20,000
Matches: Scotland v Romania - Sept. 10
Scotland v Georgia - Sept. 14
Argentina v Romania - Sept. 17
First established in the early 1900s the ground has been
used for rugby since and is home to the Southland provincial
side and occasionally hosts Otago Highlanders Super rugby games.
Capacity has diminished as seating was built. Hosted one
game in the 1987 World Cup, between Wales and Canada. Had a
major upgrade in 2001 with the South Stand replaced.
