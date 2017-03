LONDON May 2 London's Olympic Stadium will host four matches at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, organisers the International Rugby Board (IRB) said on Thursday.

Twickenham will host five games with six at the Millennium Stadium.

The other host venues are Wembley, St James' Park Newcastle, Elland Road Leeds, Leicester's King Power Stadium, Manchester's Etihad Stadium, Villa Park Birmingham, Stadium MK at Milton Keynes, Brighton's Amex Stadium and two rugby-specific grounds, Exeter's Sandy Park and Gloucester's Kingsholm.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Sonia Oxley)