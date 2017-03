May 2 Match schedule for the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, which runs from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31. POOL A AUSTRALIA ENGLAND WALES OCEANIA 1 Playoff Winner Friday, Sept. 18 - Twickenham Stadium England v Oceania 1 Sunday, Sept. 20 - Millennium Stadium Wales v Play-Off Winner Wednesday, Sept. 23 - Millennium Stadium Australia v Oceania 1 Saturday, Sept. 26 - Twickenham Stadium England v Wales Sunday, Sept. 27 - Villa Park Australia v Play-Off Winner Thursday, Oct. 1 - Millennium Stadium Wales v Oceania 1 Saturday, Oct. 3 - Twickenham Stadium England v Australia Tuesday, Oct. 6 - stadiumMK Oceania 1 v Play-Off Winner Saturday, Oct. 10 - Twickenham Stadium Australia v Wales Saturday, Oct. 10 - Manchester City Stadium England v Play-Off Winner POOL B SOUTH AFRICA SAMOA SCOTLAND ASIA 1 AMERICAS 2 Saturday, Sept. 19 - Brighton Community Stadium South Africa v Asia 1 Sunday, Sept. 20 - Brighton Community Stadium Samoa v Americas 2 Wednesday, Sep. 23 - Kingsholm Stadium Scotland v Asia 1 Saturday, Sept. 26 - Villa Park South Africa v Samoa Sunday, Sept. 27 - Elland Road Scotland v Americas 2 Saturday, Oct. 3 - stadiumMK Samoa v Asia 1 Saturday, Oct. 3 - St James' Park South Africa v Scotland Wednesday, Oct. 7 - Olympic Stadium South Africa v Americas 2 Saturday, Oct. 10 - St James' Park Samoa v Scotland Sunday, Oct. 11 - Kingsholm Stadium Americas 2 v Asia 1 POOL C NEW ZEALAND ARGENTINA TONGA EUROPE 1 AFRICA 1 Saturday, Sept. 19 - Kingsholm Stadium Tonga v Europe 1 Sunday, Sept. 20 - Wembley Stadium New Zealand v Argentina Thursday, Sept. 24 - Olympic Stadium New Zealand v Africa 1 Friday, Sept. 25 - Kingsholm Stadium Argentina v Europe 1 Tuesday, Sept. 29 - Sandy Park Tonga v Africa 1 Friday, Oct. 2 - Millennium Stadium New Zealand v Europe 1 Sunday, Oct. 4 - Leicester City Stadium Argentina v Tonga Wednesday, Oct. 7 - Sandy Park Africa 1 v Europe 1 Friday, Oct. 9 - St James' Park New Zealand v Tonga Sunday, Oct. 11 - Leicester City Stadium Argentina v Africa 1 POOL D FRANCE IRELAND ITALY AMERICAS 1 EUROPE 2 Saturday, Sept. 19 - Millennium Stadium Ireland v Americas 1 Saturday, Sept. 19 - Twickenham Stadium France v Italy Wednesday, Sept. 23 - Olympic Stadium France v Europe 2 Saturday, Sept. 26 - Elland Road Italy v Americas 1 Sunday, Sept. 27 - Wembley Stadium Ireland v Europe 2 Thursday, Oct. 1 - stadiumMK France v Americas 1 Sunday, Oct. 4 - Olympic Stadium Ireland v Italy Tuesday, Oct. 6 - Leicester City Stadium Americas 1 v Europe 2 Sunday, Oct. 11 - Sandy Park Italy v Europe 2 Sunday, Oct. 11 - Millennium Stadium France v Ireland Quarter-final 1 Saturday, Oct. 17 - Millennium stadium Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D Quarter-final 2 Saturday, Oct. 17 - Twickenham Stadium Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A Quarter-final 3 Sunday, Oct. 18 - Millennium Stadium Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C Quarter-final 4 Sunday, Oct. 18 - Twickenham Stadium Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B Semi-final 1 Saturday, Oct. 24 - Twickenham Stadium Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2 Semi-final 1 Sunday, Oct. 25 - Twickenham Stadium Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4 Bronze final Friday, Oct. 30 - Olympic Stadium Loser of SF1 v loser of SF2 Final Saturday, Oct. 31 - Twickenham Stadium Winner of SF1 v winner of SF2 (Compiled by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ed Osmond)