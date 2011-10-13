By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 13 Wales coach Warren Gatland has
denied that his players have been living like monks and
abstaining from alcohol during their remarkable run to the
semi-finals of the World Cup.
The New Zealander, whose charges take on France at Eden Park
on Saturday for a place in the final, said reports that the
Welsh were "whiter than white" were misguided at best.
"There's been a lot that's made out that we're like monks
and there's been an alcohol ban, that's completely untrue," he
told reporters on Thursday.
"There's been no alcohol ban in this squad. Some of the
stuff has been self-imposed by the players and there have been
nights where we've gone back to the hotel and had a few drinks
there.
"Sometimes we've had a word with (captain) Sam (Warburton)
and a few of the senior players about a curfew after they've
been out.
"You can't put a lid on everything, after a night game
there's lots of adrenalin and you say to the players 'just go
out and be back by 1.30 in the morning. They might have gone to
casino, some of them might have a beer.
"A lot's been made that we're whiter than white, we
definitely are not."
A lot of the reporting about the temperance of the Wales
squad has drawn a contrast to the England squad, who departed in
the quarter-finals of the tournament after facing a volley of
criticism for ill-discipline both on and off the pitch.
"As a coach, I take no pleasure in the criticism that's been
heaped on England," Gatland added. "I know what it's like to be
on the wrong side of the media in the past."
At the beginning of his tenure as Wales coach, Gatland was
moved to defend his players and deny there was a drinking
culture in Welsh rugby after incidents with high-profile
players.
Last year, loose forward Andy Powell was given a motoring
ban for driving a golf buggy on a motorway slip-road while being
over the legal limit. Powell had been celebrating a Six Nations
victory over Scotland.
"We've had our problems in the past, but these guys have
been great ambassadors for Wales in this campaign," Gatland
concluded.
"There's been a sea-shift in terms of professionalism and
the way we've prepared and... I think the players realised early
on that we could have an impact on the World Cup if we looked
after ourselves both on and off the pitch."
Hosts New Zealand take on Australia in the weekend's other
semi-final at Eden Park.
(Editing by John O'Brien;
