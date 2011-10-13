AUCKLAND Oct 13 Wales coach Warren Gatland has denied that his players have been living like monks and abstaining from alcohol during their remarkable run to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

The New Zealander, whose charges take on France at Eden Park on Saturday for a place in the final, said reports that the Welsh were "whiter than white" were misguided at best.

"There's been a lot that's made out that we're like monks and there's been an alcohol ban, that's completely untrue," he told reporters on Thursday.

"There's been no alcohol ban in this squad. Some of the stuff has been self-imposed by the players and there have been nights where we've gone back to the hotel and had a few drinks there.

"Sometimes we've had a word with (captain) Sam (Warburton) and a few of the senior players about a curfew after they've been out.

"You can't put a lid on everything, after a night game there's lots of adrenalin and you say to the players 'just go out and be back by 1.30 in the morning. They might have gone to casino, some of them might have a beer.

"A lot's been made that we're whiter than white, we definitely are not."

A lot of the reporting about the temperance of the Wales squad has drawn a contrast to the England squad, who departed in the quarter-finals of the tournament after facing a volley of criticism for ill-discipline both on and off the pitch.

"As a coach, I take no pleasure in the criticism that's been heaped on England," Gatland added. "I know what it's like to be on the wrong side of the media in the past."

At the beginning of his tenure as Wales coach, Gatland was moved to defend his players and deny there was a drinking culture in Welsh rugby after incidents with high-profile players.

Last year, loose forward Andy Powell was given a motoring ban for driving a golf buggy on a motorway slip-road while being over the legal limit. Powell had been celebrating a Six Nations victory over Scotland.

"We've had our problems in the past, but these guys have been great ambassadors for Wales in this campaign," Gatland concluded.

"There's been a sea-shift in terms of professionalism and the way we've prepared and... I think the players realised early on that we could have an impact on the World Cup if we looked after ourselves both on and off the pitch."

Hosts New Zealand take on Australia in the weekend's other semi-final at Eden Park.

