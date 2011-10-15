AUCKLAND Oct 15 An injury to tighthead prop
Adam Jones followed by a red card for captain Sam Warburton
inside the opening 20 minutes cost Wales any chance of advancing
to their first rugby World Cup final on Saturday.
The Welsh scored the only try of the game but, playing with
14 men for 60 minutes, lost 9-8 to France at Eden Park.
Jones, 30, had been impressive in the opening exchanges,
putting pressure on Jean-Baptiste Poux. With loosehead prop
Gethin Jenkins doing the same against Nicolas Mas, the Welsh
looked to have a platform from which to attack the French ball
and put them under pressure.
Warburton's dismissal by referee Alain Rolland less than 10
minutes later, when he made a dangerous tackle on France winger
Vincent Clerc, ended their hopes of dominating the scrums or
using it as an attacking platform themselves.
The decision forced inside centre Jamie Roberts to pack down
in the scrum on their own feed, depriving them of his powerful
running in the midfield that had given his side a front-foot
target throughout the tournament.
Warburton's dismissal also sucked all of the energy out of
the match and many in the crowd of 58,629 were waiting for
France to deliver the killer blow.
The twice World Cup runners-up, so often brilliant with the
ball in hand, however seemed bereft of ideas and any attacking
thrust with their only tactic seemingly the high kick either by
scrumhalf Dimitri Yachvili or fullback Maxime Medard.
The absence of Warburton also allowed France's loose forward
trio to slow the ball down at the breakdown with the veteran
number eight Imanol Harinordoquy an absolute nuisance, getting
his hands on the ball or by counter rucking over it.
Captain Thierry Dusautoir and Julien Bonnaire were then able
to organise the defence around the fringes and drive back the
Wales' ball carriers either behind or on the advantage line,
with the dangerous number eight Toby Faletau and Roberts
threatening but never really breaching the line.
Wales, who had gone through the pool phase playing an
attacking style of rugby and had scored 26 tries in the
tournament, failed to capitalise on their wealth of possession
and territory while flyhalf James Hook was also jittery and did
not take control of the game. He was replaced by Stephen Jones
early in the second half.
Jones, however, playing his 103rd test, had been
recuperating from a long term calf injury during the tournament
and fallen behind Rhys Priestland in the pecking order.
The 33-year-old appeared rusty, drifting laterally and
cramping his outside backs in the latter stages of the second
half.
France, who tackled themselves to a standstill when they
upset New Zealand in the 2007 quarter-finals, were again superb
in defence, making 126 tackles, to Wales' 56.
The French, however, missed 12 tackles, one of which by lock
Pascal Pape on scrumhalf Mike Phillips allowed him to scoot over
and score a try that brought Wales back to 9-8. Jones missed the
conversion which could have won the match.
Wales hammered away at the French line for more than 25
phases with little gain and were driven back 10 metres, before
they finally turned the ball over to send France into their
third World Cup final.
(Editing by John Mehaffey and Dave Thompson; To comment on
this story emailsportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories