By Nick Mulvenney
| HAMILTON
HAMILTON Oct 2 Coach Warren Gatland warned
Wales not to get carried away with their ruthless demolition of
Fiji on Sunday but said the way they had come through a tough
Pool D augured well for the knockout stages of the World Cup.
The Welsh ran in nine tries in a 66-0 hammering of the
Fijians to book their place in next weekend's quarter-finals and
conclude the group phase on a high after starting it with a
heartbreaking 17-16 loss to South Africa.
"We knew coming here that this was the toughest pool and our
first aim was just to get out of it. We've achieved that goal,"
Gatland told reporters at Waikato Stadium.
"And since losing to South Africa in such a close encounter,
we think we've developed a bit of momentum and a bit of
confidence going into the quarter-finals.
"We feel that coming out of this pool it's a little bit like
South Africa at the last World Cup, if you come out of a tough
pool, it does potentially set you up for the quarter-final and
maybe a little bit further."
South Africa, of course, went on to win the World Cup four
years ago and the Welsh are unlikely to have a better chance to
go deep in the tournament with a likely quarter-final against
Ireland in Wellington and then England or France in the semis.
Despite their long rugby tradition, the Welsh have not
reached the last four since the inaugural tournament in 1987 and
Gatland was quick to warn against looking too far ahead.
"We're under no illusions that Fiji made 10 changes for
tonight and so we've to be careful not to get carried away with
the result and the performance and keep things in perspective,"
he said.
One of the most pleasing things about the victory, Gatland
said, was the performances of a string of youngsters like
outstanding winger George North, flyhalf Rhys Priestland and
centre Scott Williams.
"There's some fantastic youngsters who are really starting
to make names for themselves," Gatland added.
"We arrived in New Zealand with many people not knowing much
about some of our youngsters. I'd like to think one or two of
them have made something of an impression since they've arrived
here."
The Welsh were such comfortable winners, they were even able
to take off captain Sam Warburton when he developed cramp late
in the game and play the last eight minutes with 14 men.
Defensive coach Sean Edwards was, in his own understated
way, delighted with a clean sheet against a team that beat the
Welsh at the last World Cup and drew with them in Cardiff at the
end of last year.
"The ante steps up a bit now but it's been a really
competent performance throughout the pool stages," the
Englishman said. "Now the real stuff starts."
(Editing by John O'Brien)
(For
the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more rugby stories