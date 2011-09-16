Sept 16 Wales coach Warren Gatland retained faith in the starting side that almost upset South Africa last week, naming an unchanged lineup for their crucial rugby World Cup Pool D clash against Samoa in Hamilton on Sunday.

Wales, pipped 17-16 by the Springboks in Wellington, need to to beat the Pacific islanders to have a chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Gatland made just one change to the reserves, bringing prop Gethin Jenkins in to replace Ryan Bevington on the bench.

Samoa coach Titimaea Tafua made one change to the starting side that beat Namibia 49-12 in Rotorua on Wednesday, with Ofisa Treviranus replacing the injured Taiasina Tuifua at blindside flanker.

