Sept 22 Former Wales captain Ryan Jones is
available to start their World Cup clash with Namibia on Monday
after recovering from a calf injury, assistant coach Rob Howley
said on Thursday.
Wales have been hit by a number of injuries after a physical
opening 17-16 loss to South Africa and a bruising 17-10 win over
Samoa on Sunday so loose forward Jones's first start of the
tournament would be a welcome boost.
"He's trained really well and is certainly in contention to
start," Howley told reporters at the team's base in Waitomo.
Jones's presence would offset the loss of flanker Dan
Lydiate, who suffered an ankle ligament problem which forced him
off the field against Samoa.
He is unlikely to feature in the final Pool D clash against
Fiji on Oct. 2 in Hamilton.
Fullback James Hook is another injury concern. The utility
back went off with a shoulder complaint against Samoa and,
although yet to be ruled out, is likely to miss the Namibia
clash in New Plymouth.
Howley played down fears that influential captain Sam
Warburton would also join the injured party after being absent
from training on Thursday.
"I think the captain can afford a day off, can't he?
"We've got to be mindful of Sam. He's a special talent."
Wales have produced strong performances in their opening two
matches but Howley was looking for more against the Africans who
they should easily overcome.
"We need to be accurate and have good tempo. We had good
tempo against South Africa, but we struggled in the Samoa game
because it was so stop-start.
"When opportunities come, we need to take them."
