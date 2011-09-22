Sept 22 Former Wales captain Ryan Jones is available to start their World Cup clash with Namibia on Monday after recovering from a calf injury, assistant coach Rob Howley said on Thursday.

Wales have been hit by a number of injuries after a physical opening 17-16 loss to South Africa and a bruising 17-10 win over Samoa on Sunday so loose forward Jones's first start of the tournament would be a welcome boost.

"He's trained really well and is certainly in contention to start," Howley told reporters at the team's base in Waitomo.

Jones's presence would offset the loss of flanker Dan Lydiate, who suffered an ankle ligament problem which forced him off the field against Samoa.

He is unlikely to feature in the final Pool D clash against Fiji on Oct. 2 in Hamilton.

Fullback James Hook is another injury concern. The utility back went off with a shoulder complaint against Samoa and, although yet to be ruled out, is likely to miss the Namibia clash in New Plymouth.

Howley played down fears that influential captain Sam Warburton would also join the injured party after being absent from training on Thursday.

"I think the captain can afford a day off, can't he?

"We've got to be mindful of Sam. He's a special talent."

Wales have produced strong performances in their opening two matches but Howley was looking for more against the Africans who they should easily overcome.

"We need to be accurate and have good tempo. We had good tempo against South Africa, but we struggled in the Samoa game because it was so stop-start.

"When opportunities come, we need to take them."

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Auckland. Editing by Ian Ransom; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

