NEW PLYMOUTH, New Zealand, Sept 26 Inside centre
Scott Williams scored a hat-trick of tries as Wales pulverised
Namibia 81-7 in their rugby World Cup Pool D match on Monday to
move within sight of the quarter-finals.
Replacement winger George North added two tries, with Aled
Brew, Toby Faletau, Gethin Jenkins, Jonathan Davies and Lloyd
Williams, Lee Byrne and Alun Wyn Jones also crossing for Wales
as they notched up their highest score at the World Cup.
Wales flyhalf Stephen Jones, who became the most-capped
player for his country with his 101st appearance, slotted 15
points with the boot with six conversions and a penalty before
being replaced by Rhys Priestland.
Namibia lock Heinz Koll sprinted 45 metres for his second
world Cup try, which flyhalf Theuns Kotze converted to give the
underdogs something to cheer about at Stadium Taranaki.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by
Alastair Himmer; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories