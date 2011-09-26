(Adds details, quotes)

* Wales run in 12 tries

* Williams grabs hat-trick

By Matt Lloyd

NEW PLYMOUTH, New Zealand, Sept 26 Scott Williams grabbed a hat-trick of tries as Wales thrashed Namibia 81-7 to record their highest rugby World Cup score.

The bonus point victory also gave Wales the edge in their battle with Samoa to secure second place in Pool D, and the Pacific Islanders need to beat world champions South Africa on Friday to have any chance of advancing to the quarter-finals.

The Welsh, who beat Samoa 17-10 last Sunday, took advantage of a tiring Namibia team to run in 12 tries.

Wales flyhalf Stephen Jones became the most-capped player for his country with his 101st appearance and kicked 15 points, with six conversions and a penalty, before being replaced by Rhys Priestland, who slotted three conversions.

"We got the bonus point, which is what we wanted, but Namibia made it very tough at the contact area and I'm a bit disappointed and that is something we will need to look at," Wales captain Sam Warburton said in a pitchside interview.

"Credit to the boys though, we got 12 tries and that ... should be important for the points difference at the end of the group."

Jones had opened the scoring with an early penalty before the Welsh went on a scoring spree, running in three tries in the space of 10 minutes.

Inside centre Williams finished off a well-worked move down the left wing for his first try in international rugby before winger Aled Brew scored from a quick ruck and number eight Toby Faletau barged over four minutes later.

Namibia tightened up their defence, contested more at the breakdown and came into the game, though flyhalf Theuns Kotze missed two long-range penalty attempts.

RESISTANCE CRUMBLED

After the break, Williams bounced out of a tackle close to the line for his second try, which ensured the bonus point for Wales, and then the crowd of 14,710 was brought to their feet by tries to a pair of tight forwards within the space of three minutes.

Wales prop Gethin Jenkins rumbled over from 35 metres out, selling two dummy passes and smashing through three tacklers, before Namibia's Nico Esterhuyse intercepted a pass and fed fellow lock Heinz Koll, who sprinted 45m to grab his second World Cup try.

Namibia's resistance crumbled, however, when Raoul Larson was sinbinned just before the hour-mark after referee Steve Walsh penalised them for collapsing scrums.

Wales took full advantage to score tries through replacement winger George North (two) and Jonathan Davies.

Scott Williams completed his hat-trick before Lloyd Williams, Lee Byrne and Alun Wyn Jones hammered home their advantage to surpass the 72-18 win they posted against Japan in 2007.

"They came at us and blew us away and we couldn't stop them," Namibia captain Jacques Burger said. "We played against a good side ... it was tough.

"It's the end of the World Cup for us, Wales are going on so I wish them the best for the future."

(Writing by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more rugby stories