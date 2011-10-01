Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
Oct 1 Wales play Fiji in a Pool D match of the rugby World Cup on Sunday (times GMT):
Where: Waikato Stadium, Hamilton
Capacity: 30,000
When: Sunday, Oct. 2 (kickoff 0500)
Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)
Teams:
Wales Fiji
15-Lee Byrne 15-Iliesa Lomani Rakuka Keresoni
14-George North 14-Albert James Vulivuli
13-Scott Williams 13-Ravai Susau Fatiaki
12-Jamie Roberts 12-Gaby Lovobalavu
11-Leigh Halfpenny 11-Michael Tagicakibau
10-Rhys Priestland 10-Nicky Little
9-Mike Phillips 9-Vitori Tomu Buatava
8-Toby Faletau 8-Netani Edward Talei (c)
7-Sam Warburton (c) 7-Sakiusa Matadigo
6-Ryan Jones 6-Rupeni Nasiga
5-Luke Charteris 5-Wame Lewaravu
4-Bradley Davies 4-Leone Nakarawa
3-Adam Jones 3-Setefano Somoca
2-Huw Bennett 2-Sunia Koto
1-Gethin Jenkins 1-Waisea Nailago
Replacements:
16-Lloyd Burns 16-Viliame Veikoso
17-Paul James 17-Campese Ma'afu
18-Alun Wyn Jones 18-Mala Ravulo
19-Andy Powell 19-Akapusi Qera
20-Lloyd Williams 20-Nemia Kenatale
21-Stephen Jones 21-Seremaia Bai
22-Jonathan Davies 22-Vereniki Goneva
Coaches: Warren Gatland Samu Domoni
IRB ranking:
Wales 7
Fiji 16
Overall record:
Played: 10
Wins: Wales - 8; Fiji - 1 (drawn - 1)
Biggest win:
Wales 58-14 in 2002
Recent meetings:
Year Venue Result
1995 Cardiff Wales won 19-15
2002 Millenium Stadium Wales won 58-14
2005 Millenium Stadium Wales won 11-10
2007* Nantes Fiji won 38-34
2010 Millenium Stadium Drawn, 16-16
* denotes rugby World Cup match
(Compiled by Alex Borthwick)
