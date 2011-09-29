AUCKLAND, Sept 29 Wales have a habit of getting carried away after a few good performances but previous failings against Fiji have kept them grounded ahead of their key World Cup clash, assistant coach Rob Howley said on Thursday.

A bonus point victory for Wales in Hamilton on Sunday will send them through to the quarter-finals and confidence is high following a strong display, albeit in defeat, against South Africa and a victory over Samoa in their opening matches.

However, Fiji, who need to score a bonus point win to have any chance of reaching the last eight, have a strong record against Wales, beating them in the 2007 World Cup and claiming a 16-16 draw in Cardiff in November.

"It keeps your feet on the ground having had that experience back in the autumn series," Howley told reporters in Hamilton on Thursday.

"It's not a bad thing, in terms of the Welsh psyche. Sometimes we get ahead of ourselves and we think we're better than we are. But we realise how good this Fiji side are.

"In terms of the big picture, we'll be quite strong on Sunday afternoon. It's just about not getting ahead of yourself."

Winger Shane Williams, who may not feature on Sunday because of a thigh injury, was part of side that lost 38-34 to Fiji four years ago which resulted in a group stage exit.

The winger, who scored the match-winning try in the 17-10 victory over Samoa earlier this month, said the experience had not been forgotten.

"That's not the way you want to be going home from the World Cup. It's sure to be in the back of some of the boys' minds," Williams said.

"When they (Fiji) start playing the rugby they want to play, there are not many teams that can go with them. They are a very dangerous side."

WORLD CLASS

Despite the praise by the Wales coach and winger, Fiji have looked to be some way short of the side that ran eventual winners South Africa close in the last eight four years ago.

After cruising past Namibia in their opener in New Zealand, Fiji were hammered 49-3 by the Springboks and then produced a flat performance in falling to a disappointing 27-7 defeat by rivals Samoa.

Howley said Wales would be wise to follow the way Samoa abandoned their attacking, running style to play for territory and pressurise Fiji into mistakes.

"When you look at the world-class players they (Fiji) have and their ability to play rugby, their offloading skills and their momentum, they're very good rugby players," Howley said.

"Against Fiji, it's important that you play field position. In the first 25 minutes. Samoa showed how you should really play Fiji."

Along with Williams, Wales are expected to be without fullback James Hook (shoulder) and flanker Dan Lydiate (ankle) through injury for the match in Hamilton.

Fiji are also expected to make a number of changes and their captain Deacon Manu, who plays his club rugby in Wales, was looking forward to the contest.

"We love playing Wales. The second-last time we beat them and last time we drew with them at their home ground. We're well aware of that," Manu told reporters.

"They won't take us lightly now, so we've got to be prepared for a challenge and make sure we finish on a high. We need to get things right tactically. We need to play in the right areas and have a good mix."

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien)

