(Adds quarter-final opponent)
* Wales score nine tries in beating Fiji
* Wales record biggest World Cup win
By Patrick Johnston
HAMILTON, New Zealand, Oct 2 Relentless Wales
racked up their biggest World Cup winning margin by running in
nine tries in a 66-0 thrashing of a disjointed Fiji at the
Waikato Stadium on Sunday to confidently march into the
quarter-finals.
The point they required to finish second in Pool D behind
holders South Africa was sealed by halftime with a four-try
bonus point but the Welsh continued to press in the second half
to send a warning to their last eight opponents Ireland, who
they play in Wellington on Saturday.
"Ruthless," was Wales coach Warren Gatland's verdict.
"We spoke at halftime about what good teams would do in that
position and we kept our foot on the pedal.
"One of the most pleasing things was that it would have been
easy to slacken off and give up a few tries but we kept going
until the 80th minute."
It was the Welsh's third win of Pool D after beating Samoa
and Namibia with winger George North producing a strong display
as they came through a very tough group despite losing narrowly
to the Springboks.
"He's a young talent," Wales assistant coach Rob Howley said
of the 19-year-old. "He's got the ability to beat players and
you saw a taste of George this afternoon."
Wales had only needed a point against Fiji, who had made 10
changes to their side in fielding a number of fringe players, to
reach the last eight and they showed little mercy on a wet night
in Hamilton.
Welsh inside centre Jamie Roberts produced another strong
display and was the first to take advantage of some flimsy
Fijian defending to step inside and hand off a tackler to cross
for the opening try in the sixth minute.
It was to be one of 25 missed tackles by the Fijians.
Flyhalf Rhys Priestland slotted the conversion, the first of
11 points from the boot, before most-capped Wales international
Stephen Jones came on in the second half and added eight more.
Winger North then sent centre Scott Williams through for the
second try in the 17th minute after a neat pass before he
crossed himself on the half hour despite what looked like a
forward pass in the build-up.
Fiji beat Wales 38-34 in the pool stage of the 2007 World
Cup to reach the quarter-finals at the expense of their Six
Nations rivals but that result looked a distant memory as the
errors continued.
PAINFULLY SLOW
The Fijians were ragged in earlier Pool D defeats by Samoa
and South Africa and were painfully slow to get to the breakdown
on Sunday as Wales pilfered nine times at rucks and mauls.
Their set-piece fared no better with their scrum either
penalised or sent backwards routinely and the lineout misfiring
four times to leave them demoralised.
North was happy to take advantage and another linebreak and
neat pass sent Warburton over for the bonus point try just
before the halftime whistle as Wales went in 31-0 ahead.
The Pacific Islanders, who had needed to win by 85 points to
reach the last eight, started the second half brightly but the
Welsh were once again celebrating a try as heavy rain began to
fall.
The impressive North broke through once again and, after an
exchange of passes with Priestland, Roberts jogged under the
posts for his second try.
Replacement hooker Lloyd Burns bulldozed his way over for
another score before Fijian back Albert James Vulivuli slipped
and injured himself attempting to pick up the ball in his 22,
allowing Welsh winger Leigh Halfpenny to run in another try.
Replacements Lloyd Williams and Jonathan Davies completed
the try scoring with late efforts to hand Fiji their heaviest
World Cup defeat.
"It is a result that we are certainly not proud of," Fiji
coach Samu Domoni said in a pitchside interview.
"The high mistake rate in the game was reflected in the
scoreline, and we're very disappointed. We pushed a lot of
passes and an error rate of more than 30 is not acceptable."
