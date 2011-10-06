WELLINGTON Oct 6 Wales coach Warren Gatland made four changes to the starting side that thumped Fiji 66-0 for the rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland on Saturday.

Winger Shane Williams has returned from injury to link with George North, who shifts from the left wing to the right, and fullback Leigh Halfpenny in an attacking back three.

Dan Lydiate has also returned from an ankle injury to take his place as blindside flanker in place of Ryan Jones, who has moved to the bench.

Alun Wyn Jones will join Luke Charteris in the second row of the scrum, while utility back James Hook has returned from a shoulder injury to move onto the replacements bench.

