By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON, Oct 6 Wales coach Warren Gatland agonised at the selections table for hours before giving flyhalf Rhys Priestland the nod over the vastly experienced Stephen Jones and versatile James Hook for the side's rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland.

Jones, who has played 102 times for Wales, was not included in the matchday 22 for the game at Wellington Regional Stadium, while Hook, who is returning from a shoulder injury was named on the bench.

"This was a tough selection for us it was probably one of the longest selection meetings we have ever had. We went through every possible permutation," Gatland told reporters on Thursday of their more than two-hour selection marathon.

"It wasn't just James Hook ... we had to make a hard call on Stephen Jones but we (also) looked at the front row, the tight forwards, the scrum as well.

"We had a full squad to select from, which was nice ... It's a great position to be in to make hard calls on who to leave out."

The 24-year-old Priestland was a late callup to start at flyhalf against England prior to the World Cup when Jones went down with a calf injury. Gatland was impressed he had taken his chances.

"I made a comment to the other coaches when we were in Poland (for a training camp) that this kid's got something a little bit different about him," Gatland said.

"He's got a calmness, a coolness.

"What he didn't have was the experience and he has been lucky enough with Stephen's and James Hook's injuries to have that opportunity to bed himself in a little bit and that's why we have continued with him."

Dan Lydiate has also returned from an ankle injury after the second match against Samoa that had threatened to rule him out of the tournament. He will start at blindside flanker in place of Ryan Jones, who was demoted to the bench.

"The initial prognosis on Dan was not positive at all. It was very likely we were going to give him 48 hours and probably have to send him home," Gatland said.

"I've already commentated on the fact that he didn't sleep for 72 hours, icing his leg every two hours.

"It's shown to us what a great kid he is and what a fantastic professional in terms of being able to prepare himself and getting back available for selection."

