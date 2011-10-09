By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 9 Wales reported an almost
entirely clean bill of health as they arrived in Auckland on
Sunday to prepare for the next stage of their fairytale ride at
the rugby World Cup.
Seven months after finishing the Six Nations with a 28-9
drubbing at the hands of France, the Welsh squad wandered around
the centre of New Zealand's biggest city in bright sunshine
being feted by locals and visitors alike in the wake of
Saturday's victory over Ireland.
The French team who stand in their path to a first World Cup
final are in the same Auckland hotel, for one night at least,
and assistant coach Rob Howley warned there was plenty of work
ahead this week.
"The players realise that we're on a huge journey and a
dream," he told reporters. "That journey and dream is based on
hard work, with some talent thrown in, and the players are very
much looking forward to the opportunity."
"It's a pretty special to be in Auckland," he added. "I've
never been to Eden Park, it's a very special place in rugby
terms.
"Who'd have thought five months ago that this Welsh team
would be in Auckland? We're savouring last night before
preparing for the challenge of Saturday."
Flyhalf Rhys Priestland arrived at the hotel with a sling on
his right arm after taking a knock to his shoulder in the 22-10
victory over Ireland in Wellington.
The only other injury concern is lock Luke Charteris, who
also injured his shoulder, but Howley was quietly confident they
would both be fit for Saturday's semi-final.
"It's only 20 hours since the game and hopefully they'll get
better as the week goes on," he said.
Backs coach Howley was particularly impressed with how the
Welsh had dominated the Irish physically in Wellington and
conceded that it was the forwards battle that would probably
decide next Saturday's match.
The performance of the young backs has been one of the
highlights of the tournament so far, however, and Howley hoped
they would be able to maintain their momentum.
"There's no fear in the youngsters and you've got
experienced heads like Shane Williams, Mike Phillips and James
Hook ... who, with the youngsters alongside them, have moved
their game to another level as well," he said.
"It's great from a backs' perspective, we've got the balance
of skill and speed and we can ask the questions of the
opposition that we need to. So hopefully we can keep it going
for another two weeks."
After a disappointing pool phase, France finally hit their
stride in their quarter-final victory over England and Howley
said they would present a major hurdle to the Welsh in the
principality's second World Cup semi-final after 1987.
"The Welsh players have achieved by getting to the
semi-final of a World Cup and we don't think we're finished yet,
we haven't won anything, keeping our feet on the ground," Howley
said.
"Actions speak louder than words and the actions you saw
last night were pretty good ones. We have to replicate those to
come any where near France on the weekend."
(Editing by Ian Ransom)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more rugby stories