* Shoulder problems a worry for both players
* Wales aiming to reach World Cup final for first time
By Nick Mulvenney
AUCKLAND, Oct 10 Wales have injury concerns over
flyhalf Rhys Priestland and lock Luke Charteris ahead of
Saturday's World Cup semi-final against France, assistant coach
Neil Jenkins said on Monday.
Jenkins, who described the match as probably the biggest
game in Welsh rugby history, said both players were still
struggling with shoulder injuries sustained in the quarter-final
victory over Ireland last weekend.
"Priestland's taken a knock to the shoulder and we will see
how he is in the next few days," Jenkins told a news conference.
"Luke Charteris (is) exactly the same. Hopefully they will be
alright for the weekend."
The 24-year-old Priestland, who made his international debut
earlier this year, has been one of the leading lights of a
youthful team that has confounded the odds by reaching the last
four.
James Hook, who has been used at fullback during the
tournament, gives an experienced option to replace Priestland,
as does test centurion Stephen Jones, but the Welsh would
probably prefer to keep intact a line-up that has played so
well.
Wales do have an extra second row option in former captain
Ryan Jones, who normally plays in the back row, but Charteris,
who has been a major presence defensively for the team at the
World Cup, said he was hopeful of being fit.
"I'm a bit sore but I'm recovering well and fingers crossed
I'll be good to go," the 28-year-old said.
Wales, for all their great players and strong rugby
tradition, reached the World Cup semi-finals at the inaugural
tournament in 1987 but have never been in a final.
Jenkins, who played 87 times for his country, said the squad
were under no illusions as to the importance of the task ahead
of them to the people back in rugby-mad principality.
"It's probably the biggest in Welsh rugby history," said the
former British and Irish Lion. "I would say this is the biggest
game I have been involved in and maybe in Welsh rugby history.
"I said it before when Wales have won grand slams it is all
about momentum. ... The boys seem to be getting stronger and
stronger. We don't fear anyone at this moment in time."
France have won their last three tests against Wales and
Jenkins said they would be preparing to face the team that beat
England in the quarter-finals last weekend rather than that
which lost to Tonga the week before.
"They are very tough," he said. "I think if they turn up
with their 'A' game, they are one of the best sides in the
world.
"They have beaten us the last few times we've played them...
we've seen what they can do -- we've seen the highs of them and
the lows. But we expect to see the best of them on Saturday."
Despite the fairytale run to the semi-finals, Jenkins echoed
the sentiment evident in the whole Welsh camp -- that the job
was not yet finished.
"It is a big game Saturday but we haven't achieved anything
yet," he added. "We have a lot to play for and this is a great
opportunity. Who knows what happens in four years time so we
have got to take our chance now."
