AUCKLAND Oct 13 Wales bring form, confidence
and a fearless attitude to the first rugby World Cup semi-final
against France at Eden Park on Saturday.
A generation of Welsh players struggled in the shadow of the
team who ruled Europe in the 1970s and as recently as last
November the national team were assailed on all sides when they
drew 16-16 with Fiji.
This year, Fiji, who eliminated Wales from the 2007 World
Cup, were drawn in Wales' group again along with defending
champions South Africa and Samoa, who upset Wales in the 1991
World Cup and again eight years later.
Pessimists feared the Welsh could even fail to advance from
the group stages. However, instead of faltering under the
pressure they have flourished.
They lost by a point to South Africa in a match they should
have won and then swept Samoa and Fiji aside to set up a
quarter-final against Ireland.
Last weekend's 22-10 victory over Ireland, who defeated
Australia in the pool stages, revealed a team hitting their peak
with a tough forward pack setting a platform for a backline
combining brute strength with old-fashioned Welsh subtlety and
invention.
One major plus for Wales has been the belated return to form
of a group of players who performed so well in a losing Lions
series in South Africa two years ago and who now form the spine
of the Welsh side.
Jamie Roberts, bristling with muscular authority and
aggression has been the outstanding centre of the tournament.
Mike Phillips is once again a commanding figure at
scrumhalf, Alun Wyn Jones is back to his best in the second row
and Adam Jones has shown why he is regarded as one of the most
skilled tighthead props in the game.
POLAND ADVENTURE
Even the loss of flyhalf Rhys Priestland with an injured
left shoulder sustained in the Ireland match will not weaken
Wales.
His replacement James Hook is a splendid all-round
footballer who has been selected ahead of the dependable Stephen
Jones.
Wales arrived at the tournament with the best-conditioned
team in their history after a gruelling training camp in Poland
and they have been fortunate with injuries.
"The conditioning the players did early mornings and last
thing at night, training four or five times a day, was not
pleasant at the time but, when you look back, it has paid
dividends," Hook told reporters on Thursday.
"I found it tough physically. It was tiring and taxing. We
had not done it before but everyone came through it for the
better."
France, enigmatic as ever, became the second side only to
reach the quarter-finals after losing two pool matches but then
sent England packing last weekend.
Coach Marc Lievremont, who was barely on speaking terms with
his players after they lost to Tonga, has kept faith with
scrumhalf Morgan Parra at flyhalf and may also entrust the
converted scrumhalf with the kicking duties.
Parra's halfback partner Dimitri Yachvili, the first choice
kicker, is carrying a painful thigh injury which could be
aggravated if he is asked to place kick.
France are burdened with the reputation of a side who can
play one big game in a tournament, as they have shown by beating
New Zealand (twice), Australia and England in the knockout
stages, but then go no further.
"We mustn't rest on our laurels. Getting to the semi-final
is a very big deal and I'm very happy with the performance of my
players," Lievremont said.
"As you may have noticed after the last match, there was no
extreme euphoria, the players began straight away focusing on
the rest of the tournament."
France have won six of their last seven matches against
Wales although historically there is nothing between two teams
who meet for the first time in a World Cup. Since their first
encounter in 1908, Wales have won 44 times, France 43 with three
draws.
