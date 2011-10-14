(fixes spelling to 'McBryde' throughout)

By John Mehaffey

AUCKLAND Oct 14 Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde tapped into the surge of excitement and anticipation in the principality before Saturday's rugby World Cup semi-final against France by lauding the attitude and approach of his young side.

A crowd in excess of 60,000 is expected to gather in Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on Saturday to watch on television the form team of the tournament attempt to go one better than their 1987 predecessors and advance to a World Cup final.

"The only weight and expectation we have on our shoulders is the pressure we put on ourselves," McBryde told a news conference after Wales completed a light training session at Eden Park.

"We have been unburdened by the weight of expectation. I said the same thing before the Ireland game last week in that experience is an advantage at certain time but it can also work against you, the same old faces doing the same old things, searching for those answers.

"When you see the blend of youth and experience that we have in the squad, definitely youth gain the upper hand with the way they approach the games."

McBryde said he expected a strong physical challenge from the big French pack in the battle for possession.

"We take confidence from how good we have been, we have been very good at scrumtime where we have been able to deliver some quality ball.

"Alun Wyn Jones has really matured and Luke Charteris is playing the best rugby of his career with a young row backing them up. It's a good mix, a good combination," he said.

