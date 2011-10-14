(fixes spelling to 'McBryde' throughout)
By John Mehaffey
AUCKLAND Oct 14 Wales forwards coach Robin
McBryde tapped into the surge of excitement and anticipation in
the principality before Saturday's rugby World Cup semi-final
against France by lauding the attitude and approach of his young
side.
A crowd in excess of 60,000 is expected to gather in
Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on Saturday to watch on television
the form team of the tournament attempt to go one better than
their 1987 predecessors and advance to a World Cup final.
"The only weight and expectation we have on our shoulders is
the pressure we put on ourselves," McBryde told a news
conference after Wales completed a light training session at
Eden Park.
"We have been unburdened by the weight of expectation. I
said the same thing before the Ireland game last week in that
experience is an advantage at certain time but it can also work
against you, the same old faces doing the same old things,
searching for those answers.
"When you see the blend of youth and experience that we have
in the squad, definitely youth gain the upper hand with the way
they approach the games."
McBryde said he expected a strong physical challenge from
the big French pack in the battle for possession.
"We take confidence from how good we have been, we have been
very good at scrumtime where we have been able to deliver some
quality ball.
"Alun Wyn Jones has really matured and Luke Charteris is
playing the best rugby of his career with a young row backing
them up. It's a good mix, a good combination," he said.
"They're learning, they play off each other a lot better.
Those combinations will only get better and better the more
rugby they play with each other."
