AUCKLAND Oct 15 Morgan Parra kicked three penalties as France advanced to their third rugby World Cup final with a 9-8 nail-biting victory over a 14-man Wales in their semi-final at Eden Park on Saturday.

Wales were forced to play more than three-quarters of the match without captain Sam Warburton, who received a red card for a dangerous tackle on France winger Vincent Clerc in the 18th minute.

It was only the second time a player has been sent off in the knockout stage of the rugby World Cup, Welsh lock Huw Richards sent off for fighting in the semi-final of the 1987 tournament against New Zealand.

Scrumhalf Mike Phillips brushed away some weak tackling around the blindside of a ruck to score the match's only try, while James Hook added a first half penalty for Wales.