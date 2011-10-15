AUCKLAND Oct 15 Morgan Parra kicked three
penalties as France advanced to their third rugby World Cup
final with a 9-8 nail-biting victory over a 14-man Wales in
their semi-final at Eden Park on Saturday.
Wales were forced to play more than three-quarters of the
match without captain Sam Warburton, who received a red card for
a dangerous tackle on France winger Vincent Clerc in the 18th
minute.
It was only the second time a player has been sent off in
the knockout stage of the rugby World Cup, Welsh lock Huw
Richards sent off for fighting in the semi-final of the 1987
tournament against New Zealand.
Scrumhalf Mike Phillips brushed away some weak tackling
around the blindside of a ruck to score the match's only try,
while James Hook added a first half penalty for Wales.
