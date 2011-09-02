Factbox on Wales ahead of the rugby World Cup in New Zealand
which starts on Sept.9
Coach: Warren Gatland
Captain: Sam Warburton
2007 Result: (group stage)
Best performances: Third place (1987)
Prospects - Struck by a number of injuries to their small
squad but remain a dangerous, streaky side who can catch form
quickly. Expected to reach the last eight but will be wary of
escaping a tough pool with holders South Africa and Pacific
Islanders Fiji and Samoa, who have both upset them in previous
tournaments.
Player to watch: James Hook - the 26-year-old utility back
has been a victim of his versatility. Desperate to play at
flyhalf where he believes he can be the fulcrum for Wales'
attacking backline, he demonstrated his abilities in that
position with a match-winning cameo in the victory over England
in Cardiff last month.
Wales coach Warren Gatland though is likely to call upon
Stephen Jones at flyhalf during the World Cup with Hook, quick,
strong and keen to run the ball, having to make do with a place
at fullback or outside centre.
Squad
Backs - Aled Brew, Lee Byrne, Jonathan Davies, Leigh
Halfpenny, James Hook, Stephen Jones, Tavis Knoyle, George
North, Mike Phillips, Rhys Priestland, Jamie Roberts, Lloyd
Williams, Scott Williams, Shane Williams.
Forwards - Sam Warburton, Huw Bennett, Ryan Bevington, Lloyd
Burns, Luke Charteris, Bradley Davies, Toby Faletau, Paul James,
Gethin Jenkins, Adam Jones, Alun Wyn Jones, Ryan Jones, Dan
Lydiate, Craig Mitchell, Ken Owens, Andy Powell
(Compiled by Alex Borthwick; Edited by Patrick Johnston; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more rugby stories