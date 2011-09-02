Factbox on Wales ahead of the rugby World Cup in New Zealand which starts on Sept.9

Coach: Warren Gatland

Captain: Sam Warburton

2007 Result: (group stage)

Best performances: Third place (1987)

Prospects - Struck by a number of injuries to their small squad but remain a dangerous, streaky side who can catch form quickly. Expected to reach the last eight but will be wary of escaping a tough pool with holders South Africa and Pacific Islanders Fiji and Samoa, who have both upset them in previous tournaments.

Player to watch: James Hook - the 26-year-old utility back has been a victim of his versatility. Desperate to play at flyhalf where he believes he can be the fulcrum for Wales' attacking backline, he demonstrated his abilities in that position with a match-winning cameo in the victory over England in Cardiff last month.

Wales coach Warren Gatland though is likely to call upon Stephen Jones at flyhalf during the World Cup with Hook, quick, strong and keen to run the ball, having to make do with a place at fullback or outside centre.

Squad

Backs - Aled Brew, Lee Byrne, Jonathan Davies, Leigh Halfpenny, James Hook, Stephen Jones, Tavis Knoyle, George North, Mike Phillips, Rhys Priestland, Jamie Roberts, Lloyd Williams, Scott Williams, Shane Williams.

Forwards - Sam Warburton, Huw Bennett, Ryan Bevington, Lloyd Burns, Luke Charteris, Bradley Davies, Toby Faletau, Paul James, Gethin Jenkins, Adam Jones, Alun Wyn Jones, Ryan Jones, Dan Lydiate, Craig Mitchell, Ken Owens, Andy Powell

(Compiled by Alex Borthwick; Edited by Patrick Johnston; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more rugby stories