WELLINGTON, Sept 3 Wales coach Warren Gatland
wasted little time in firing the opening shots ahead of their
World Cup opener against champions South Africa, saying the
Springboks "don't play any rugby".
Gatland's team will meet South Africa in their Pool D match
on Sept. 11 and the former All Blacks' hooker was adamant the
game plan the Springboks used to win the 2007 tournament would
be evident again this time.
"They don't play any rugby," Gatland told reporters in
Wellington on Saturday, a day after his side arrived in New
Zealand for the Sept. 9-Oct. 23 tournament, before he clarified
his statement.
"They're very good at what they do in terms of set piece and
they put the ball up in the air, use the power runners
effectively and they're a strong defensive side.
"We pretty much know what they're going to do.
"(Morne) Steyn kicks penalties and drop goals and they will
play to their strengths because that's what they're good at
doing (and) they're definitely a hard side to beat."
Gatland said the key to beating the Springboks, therefore,
would be to match them physically, which he was confident his
side would be able to do.
Their build-up in August, playing three games and winning
their last two against 2007 finalists England and third-placed
Argentina, had also held them in good stead for their expected
bruising encounter next week, the 47-year-old said.
"It has been great the last couple of months having the
players together. That has always been the frustration at the
international level, not being able to have a pre-season or
buildup.
"I'm pretty happy with what happened in August with the
warm-up games and we think we're in pretty good shape.
"We think we can match them physically and that's the key to
it."
Gatland was also at pains to point out, very little had
separated the two sides in their three previous encounters,
though all three were won by the Springboks.
"The last three times we have played them there has been
very little in terms of the points, I think it was three points,
four points, five points and we have outscored them seven tries
to six... so there hasn't been a heck of a lot between the two
teams.
"All we need to do is get over that final hurdle and get
that 'W' (win) next to our names."
While Gatland is not prepared to look any further ahead than
the opening clash for now, he remains well aware of the tough
nature of Pool D, in which they also face Namibia, Samoa and
Fiji.
The two Pacific nations have combined to stop Wales
advancing from the pool phase on two occasions, with Samoa
halting their progress in 1991 and Fiji's 38-34 victory four
years ago also preventing them from reaching the quarter-finals.
Samoa also beat Wales in 1999 but that did not stop them
from winning the pool.
"They'll both be tough," Gatland said. "We did watch them
both pretty closely but it is one game at a time for us and
we're concentrating on South Africa.
"We just know how tough this group will be and if you come
out of this group you're in great shape for (the) quarter-finals
and semi-finals and you couldn't get any better preparation than
this group that we're in."
