LONDON Aug 22 Wales named 22-year-old flanker Sam Warburton as their youngest World Cup captain in a 30-man squad announced on Monday.

However there was no place for Martyn Williams, the flanker who won his 99th cap in the 28-13 win over Argentina in Cardiff on Saturday and has played in three previous Cups.

"I've been told it's a bit of pressure but I'm quite relaxed about it ... I won't let it faze me," Warburton told Sky Sports television.

Warburton, who has skippered Wales at under-19 and under-20 level, was given the captaincy for the tournament in New Zealand by coach Warren Gatland after Llanelli hooker Matthew Rees was ruled out following neck surgery.

Scarlets hooker Ken Owens is the only uncapped player in the squad while flyhalf Stephen Jones can look forward to his fourth World Cup and adding to his 100 appearances as Wales's most capped player.

Jones did not play against Argentina after suffering a calf injury ahead of the defeat by England at Twickenham earlier this month.

Prop Gethin Jenkins was named in the squad despite not having played since January due to toe and calf injuries.

Centre Gavin Henson, who had dreamed of playing at his first World Cup, was not included because of a wrist injury.

Wales begin their campaign against champions South Africa on Sept. 11. Their other Pool D opponents are Fiji, Namibia and Samoa.

Squad:

Backs - Aled Brew, Lee Byrne, Jonathan Davies, Leigh Halfpenny, James Hook, Stephen Jones, Tavis Knoyle, George North, Mike Phillips, Rhys Priestland, Jamie Roberts, Lloyd Williams, Scott Williams, Shane Williams

Forwards - Sam Warburton, Huw Bennett, Ryan Bevington, Lloyd Burns, Luke Charteris, Bradley Davies, Toby Faletau, Paul James, Gethin Jenkins, Adam Jones, Alun Wyn Jones, Ryan Jones, Dan Lydiate, Craig Mitchell, Ken Owens, Andy Powell (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)