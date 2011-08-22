LONDON Aug 22 Wales named 22-year-old flanker
Sam Warburton as their youngest World Cup captain in a 30-man
squad announced on Monday.
However there was no place for Martyn Williams, the flanker
who won his 99th cap in the 28-13 win over Argentina in Cardiff
on Saturday and has played in three previous Cups.
"I've been told it's a bit of pressure but I'm quite relaxed
about it ... I won't let it faze me," Warburton told Sky Sports
television.
Warburton, who has skippered Wales at under-19 and under-20
level, was given the captaincy for the tournament in New Zealand
by coach Warren Gatland after Llanelli hooker Matthew Rees was
ruled out following neck surgery.
Scarlets hooker Ken Owens is the only uncapped player in the
squad while flyhalf Stephen Jones can look forward to his fourth
World Cup and adding to his 100 appearances as Wales's most
capped player.
Jones did not play against Argentina after suffering a calf
injury ahead of the defeat by England at Twickenham earlier this
month.
Prop Gethin Jenkins was named in the squad despite not
having played since January due to toe and calf injuries.
Centre Gavin Henson, who had dreamed of playing at his first
World Cup, was not included because of a wrist injury.
Wales begin their campaign against champions South Africa on
Sept. 11. Their other Pool D opponents are Fiji, Namibia and
Samoa.
Squad:
Backs - Aled Brew, Lee Byrne, Jonathan Davies, Leigh
Halfpenny, James Hook, Stephen Jones, Tavis Knoyle, George
North, Mike Phillips, Rhys Priestland, Jamie Roberts, Lloyd
Williams, Scott Williams, Shane Williams
Forwards - Sam Warburton, Huw Bennett, Ryan Bevington, Lloyd
Burns, Luke Charteris, Bradley Davies, Toby Faletau, Paul James,
Gethin Jenkins, Adam Jones, Alun Wyn Jones, Ryan Jones, Dan
Lydiate, Craig Mitchell, Ken Owens, Andy Powell
