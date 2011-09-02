By Ed Osmond
| LONDON, Sept 2
LONDON, Sept 2 Wales are banking on their
youngest ever captain and a nucleus of experienced stalwarts in
key positions to improve on a poor record in the rugby World
Cup.
Flanker Sam Warburton, 22, will lead the Welsh in New
Zealand where they reached the semi-finals in 1987, their best
performance in six World Cups.
"He puts his body on the line and he leads by example,"
Wales coach Warren Gatland said. "We think he's world class and
I'm sure he will do a great job."
Wales also reached the quarter-finals in 1999 and 2003 but
they failed to get past the group stage in France four years ago
and although they claimed the Six Nations grand slam in 2008
their form since has been patchy.
An impressive victory over England in a warm-up match last
month should boost confidence, however, and coach Gatland
returns to his homeland with a talented and experienced squad.
"We can take a lot from our three performances over the past
weeks," Gatland said. "We're in good shape physically and have
won five of our last seven games. We can take a lot confidence.
"It's the best start Wales have had going into a World Cup
which gives us momentum and confidence -- we have to believe."
Wales underwent a rigorous training camp in Poland to
prepare for the tournament.
MENTAL EDGE
"It was tough physically, it was tough mentally and the
players were pushed hard," Gatland said.
"They responded extremely well. It was about building that
mental toughness -- something we've been criticised for.
"We know we've got good footballers and they're in pretty
good shape physically but sometimes it's that mental edge that
has cost us games in the past when we haven't quite switched on
or had a little lapse in concentration or haven't quite nailed a
critical moment in a game and it's been incredibly costly."
Wales face a tough start to their World Cup campaign when
they take on champions South Africa on Sept. 11 and then face
Samoa, Fiji and Namibia but should have enough to advance to the
last eight from Pool D.
However, Welsh supporters will need no reminding of the
struggles their team has had with the Pacific Islanders.
Samoa, buoyed by last month's surprise victory over
Australia in Sydney, have twice upset Wales in Cardiff during a
World Cup (1991 and 1999) while Fiji beat them in the game of
the tournament four years ago.
Prolific winger Shane Williams is the jewel in a solid
backline which also includes British and Irish Lions centre
Jamie Roberts and scrumhalf Mike Phillips and the Welsh pack
looks solid and mobile.
Warburton spearheads a dynamic backrow with Dan Lydiate and
Toby Faletau, while powerhouse Lions prop Gethin Jenkins was
named in the squad despite suffering a series of injury problems
this year.
(Editing by Patrick Johnston)