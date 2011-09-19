Sept 19 Wales fullback James Hook and flanker
Dan Lydiate will go for scans on Monday to assess the extent of
their injuries suffered during the Pool D win over Samoa on
Sunday.
Hook came off at halftime with a shoulder problem in the
17-10 victory in Hamilton and was replaced by winger Leigh
Halfpenny, while blindside Lydiate left the field early in the
first half with an ankle injury.
"Dan's still in a moon boot, but they put moon boots on
everything these days," Wales assistant coach Shaun Edwards told
reporters in Hamilton on Monday.
"James is a bit easier to read because he's done his AC
joint. We think it's a grade one or two."
Lydiate told reporters: "It's not broken, it is just
ligaments," "We will see how it settles down over the next
couple of days."
Wales face Namibia on Sept. 26 before rounding off their
Pool D campaign against Fiji on Oct. 2, and will be confident of
making the quarter-finals after their victory over Samoa, who
were considered their closest challengers for a knockout berth.
South Africa, with wins over Wales and Fiji in their opening
two matches, are likely to top the group and take the other
quarter-final spot available to Pool D.
Edwards was delighted by the contribution of replacement
Halfpenny, who set up the match-winning try for Shane Williams
late in the second half.
"He made a huge difference yesterday. For a guy who's played
only two games at fullback, he was excellent," Edwards said.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Auckland. Editing by Ian
Ransom; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more rugby stories