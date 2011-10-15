By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 15 Wales scrumhalf Mike Phillips
cursed his team's bad luck after skipper Sam Warburton was sent
off in the first quarter of their loss to France in the World
Cup semi-final on Saturday but said they still should have won.
Clearly devastated by the 9-8 defeat at Eden Park, Phillips,
who scored the only try of the game, refused to blame anybody
for the loss despite Warbuton's dismissal and three missed
place-kicks that could have won them the game.
"We should have still won it," the 29-year-old told
reporters. "France weren't great, were they? They were pretty
poor, that's fair enough to say. The boys showed great heart but
we were disjointed going down to 14. It's tough to take.
"You've got to take your chances at this level and we
didn't, France, even though they've lost two games in the pool
and haven't played particularly well, they're in the final.
"This team's a very good team, there's players in this team
that deserve to be in the final but that's sport and you can't
change these things now."
Phillips grabbed his second try of the knockout stages in
similar circumstances to his first against the Irish in the
quarter-finals last week -- breaking down the blindside and
cutting through tacklers to touch down.
Asked whether he could have touched down a bit closer to the
posts to allow Stephen Jones an easier conversion, Phillips was
initially lost for words.
"It was a great try," he said. "I done my job, kickers
should be kicking, I done my job."
Phillips said he had taken time to have a word after the
game with his 23-year-old captain Warburton, who was sent off
for a spear tackle in a decision that the former British and
Irish Lion described as "harsh".
"I just told him that he's been a great player, it's been a
great pleasure playing with him and it's not his fault," he
said. "If it hadn't been for him we wouldn't have made it this
far, he's led from the front, a big-hitter, I feel sorry for him
but it's not his fault."
The Welsh, who were looking to get into a first World Cup
final, spent the last five minutes of the match camped on the
10-metre line inside the French half but could not find a way
through the blue defensive line.
"It was very tough to take," Phillips said. "We didn't quite
take our opportunities, we had our chance to win it in the end
but no one's to blame, it's no one's fault, we've just worked so
hard, we're a team. It wasn't our day."
