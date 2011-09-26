NEW PLYMOUTH, New Zealand, Sept 26 Wales 81 beat
Namibia 7 (halftime 22-0) in their rugby World Cup Pool D match
at Stadium Taranaki on Monday.
Scorers
Wales - Tries: Scott Williams (3), Aled Brew, Toby Faletau,
Gethin Jenkins, George North (2), Jonathan Davies, Lloyd
Williams, Lee Byrne, Alun Wynn Jones; Conversions: Stephen Jones
(6), Rhys Priestland (3); Penalties: Jones
Namibia - Tries: Heinz Koll; Conversions: Theuns Kotze
Referee: Steve Walsh (Australia)
