AUCKLAND, Sept 24 Wales coach Warren Gatland
announced the following team to play Namibia in their World Cup
Pool D match in New Plymouth on Monday:
15-Lee Byrne, 14-Leigh Halfpenny, 13-Jonathan Davies,
12-Scott Williams, 11-Aled Brew, 10-Stephen Jones, 9-Tavis
Knoyle, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (Captain), 6-Ryan Jones,
5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Bradley Davies, 3-Craig Mitchell, 2-Lloyd
Burns, 1-Gethin Jenkins.
Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Ryan Bevington, 18-Luke
Charteris, 19-Andy Powell, 20-Lloyd Williams, 21-Rhys
Priestland, 22-George North.
