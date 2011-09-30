UPDATE 1-Rugby-Late Daly try gives England dramatic victory over Wales
* England stay on course for back to back grand slams (Adds details, quotes)
Sept 30 Wales coach Warren Gatland has named the following team to face Fiji in their rugby World Cup Pool D match in Hamilton on Sunday.
15-Lee Byrne, 14-George North, 13-Scott Williams, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Leigh Halfpenny, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike Phillips, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (c), 6-Ryan Jones, 5-Luke Charteris, 4-Bradley Davies, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Huw Bennett, 1-Gethin Jenkins.
Replacements: 16-Lloyd Burns, 17-Paul James, 18-Alun Wyn Jones, 19-Andy Powell, 20-Lloyd Williams, 21-Stephen Jones, 22-Jonathan Davies. (Compiled by Alex Borthwick; Editing by Ian Ransom)
* England stay on course for back to back grand slams (Adds details, quotes)
CARDIFF, Feb 11 Elliot Daly's try four minutes from time gave champions England a 21-16 victory over Wales in a pulsating Six Nations clash played at relentless speed amid an amazing atmosphere at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between Wales and England on Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 16 England 21 Half Time: 13-8 Scorers: Wales : Try: Liam Williams (38) Conversion: Leigh Halfpenny (39) Penalty Goals: Leigh Halfpenny (3, 23, 61) England : Tries: Ben Youngs (18),Elliot Daly (76) Conversion: Owen Farrell (78) Penalty Goals:Owen Farrell (11, 56, 71)