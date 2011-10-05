WELLINGTON Oct 6 Wales coach Warren Gatland
named the following team to face Ireland in their rugby World
Cup quarter-final at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday.
15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies,
12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Shane Williams, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike
Phillips, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Dan
Lydiate, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Luke Charteris, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Huw
Bennett, 1-Gethin Jenkins.
Replacements: 16-Lloyd Burns, 17-Paul James, 18-Bradley
Davies, 19-Ryan Jones, 20-Lloyd Williams, 21-James Hook,
22-Scott Williams.
