AUCKLAND Oct 13 Wales team to play France in
the first rugby World Cup semi-final at Eden Park on Saturday
(0900 GMT).
15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies,
12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Shane Williams, 10-James Hook, 9-Mike
Phillips, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Danny
Lydiate, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Luke Charteris, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Huw
Bennett, 1-Gethin Jenkins.
Replacements: 16-Lloyd Burns, 17-Paul James, 18-Bradley
Davies, 19-Ryan Jones, 20-Lloyd Williams, 21-Stephen Jones,
22-Scott Williams.
