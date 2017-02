AUCKLAND Oct 18 Wales team to play Australia in the rugby World Cup third-fourth place playoff at Eden Park on Friday (0730 GMT):

15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Shane Williams, 10-James Hook, 9-Mike Phillips, 8-Ryan Jones, 7-Toby Faletau, 6-Danny Lydiate, 5-Bradley Davies, 4-Luke Charteris, 3-Paul James, 2-Huw Bennett, 1-Gethin Jenkins (captain).

Replacements: 16-Lloyd Burns, 17-Ryan Bevington, 18-Alun Wyn Jones, 19-Andy Powell, 20-Lloyd Williams, 21-Stephen Jones, 22-Scott Williams.

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)

