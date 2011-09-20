AUCKLAND, Sept 20 Fijian flanker Dominiko
Waqaniburotu will miss his country's last two World Cup pool
games against Wales and Samoa after being banned for three weeks
for a dangerous tackle, organisers said on Tuesday.
The back row forward was cited for a spear tackle on
Springbok fullback Patrick Lambie towards the end of South
Africa's 49-3 victory in a Pool D clash in Wellington last
Saturday.
Spear or tip tackling, where a player lifts an opponent into
the air and returns them to the ground head first, is outlawed
because of the potential for head injuries.
Waqaniburotu, who captained Fiji during the Pacific Nations
Cup earlier this year, was spared a six-week ban because of "his
admission, his excellent disciplinary record and remorse and the
absence of aggravating factors", according to a statement.
The 25-year-old's World Cup is effectively over unless Fiji
embark on an unlikely run to the last four as he will not be
eligible to return until Oct. 10 -- the day after the completion
of the quarter-finals.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
