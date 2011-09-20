AUCKLAND, Sept 21 Japan take on Tonga in the only match at the rugby World Cup on Wednesday, while the wounded Wallabies name their team to face the United States.

Tonga, who lost their opening two Pool A matches against New Zealand and Canada, will be without captain Finau Maka for the clash at the Northland Events Centre in Whangarei.

The teams are battling it out for third place in Pool A and automatic qualification for the 2015 tournament.

2019 tournament hosts Japan, searching for their second win in seven appearances at the World Cup, have shown improvement in New Zealand despite two heavy losses to France and the All Blacks.

"If we don't win tomorrow, people will start to lose faith in what we do. I hope we can win and rewrite history in the process," Japan scrumhalf Fumiaki Tanaka said.

Elsewhere, Australia, still smarting from their surprise defeat by Ireland on Saturday, name their team to play the United States on Friday as they look to get their Pool C campaign back on track with a big, bonus point victory.

Hosts and tournament favourites New Zealand leave Christchurch on Wednesday and head to Auckland ahead of Saturday's eagerly awaited clash with France at Eden Park. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Peter Rutherford. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

