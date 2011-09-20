By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 21
AUCKLAND, Sept 21 Japan take on Tonga in the
only match at the rugby World Cup on Wednesday, while the
wounded Wallabies name their team to face the United States.
Tonga, who lost their opening two Pool A matches against New
Zealand and Canada, will be without captain Finau Maka for the
clash at the Northland Events Centre in Whangarei.
The teams are battling it out for third place in Pool A and
automatic qualification for the 2015 tournament.
2019 tournament hosts Japan, searching for their second win
in seven appearances at the World Cup, have shown improvement in
New Zealand despite two heavy losses to France and the All
Blacks.
"If we don't win tomorrow, people will start to lose faith
in what we do. I hope we can win and rewrite history in the
process," Japan scrumhalf Fumiaki Tanaka said.
Elsewhere, Australia, still smarting from their surprise
defeat by Ireland on Saturday, name their team to play the
United States on Friday as they look to get their Pool C
campaign back on track with a big, bonus point victory.
Hosts and tournament favourites New Zealand leave
Christchurch on Wednesday and head to Auckland ahead of
Saturday's eagerly awaited clash with France at Eden Park.
