AUCKLAND Oct 12 While the Welsh rugby squad
hunkers down in New Zealand ahead of Saturday's World Cup
semi-final with France, a frenzy is taking hold more than 10,000
miles away back home.
Perhaps the world's most passionate rugby nation, the
largely mountainous principality of some three million people
has become transfixed by the heroics of its team.
Bright and early on Saturday morning some 45,000 will head
to Cardiff's Millennium Stadium to watch the match on big
screens.
Cocooned as they are, news of the developing hysteria has
reached the Welsh players in their camp.
"I don't think there is anyone there who'd be able to get
away from the fact that there's a rugby match going on on
Saturday," smiled Welsh prop Gethin Jenkins.
"Wales is a bit of a goldfish-bowl when it comes to rugby.
I've heard that it is getting crazy back home, but we have been
protected from that to be honest, which has helped us keep
focused."
After 25,000 free tickets to watch the semi-final on big
screens in Cardiff were snapped up within hours of being made
available, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said it would release a
further 20,000 for what should be a memorable event.
The gates open at 0630, with the beer to begin flowing
90-minutes later.
"The support from the Welsh public has been stunning," said
stadium general manager Gerry Toms.
"The interest in this event is truly indicative of the
support out there for Wales this weekend."
The Millennium Stadium boasts two big screens and the WRU is
looking to install two more in time for the 9am local time
kick-off. The stadium has been opened twice before for soccer
qualifiers but those attracted less than 10,000 fans.
The 80,000-capacity stadium, built for the 1999 rugby World
Cup and the scene of France's incredible quarter-final win over
New Zealand four years ago, boasts an enviable city-centre
location, just a few minutes' walk from the capital's main rail
station, bus station, shops and bars - many of which are also
opening early to screen the matches.
In Auckland the WRU has ordered the printing of 5,000 Welsh
flags to distribute to fans before the match and British travel
operators have reported a surge in interest from people hoping
to fly out to catch their side's first appearance in the semis
since the inaugural tournament 24 years ago.
The WRU is also launching a "wear red to work day" on
Friday, encouraging companies to allow workers to show their
support for the national team by wearing their colours in the
workplace.
At stake for Wales and France is a place in the final
against either Australia or New Zealand.
