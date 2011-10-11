AUCKLAND Oct 12 While the Welsh rugby squad hunkers down in New Zealand ahead of Saturday's World Cup semi-final with France, a frenzy is taking hold more than 10,000 miles away back home.

Perhaps the world's most passionate rugby nation, the largely mountainous principality of some three million people has become transfixed by the heroics of its team.

Bright and early on Saturday morning some 45,000 will head to Cardiff's Millennium Stadium to watch the match on big screens.

Cocooned as they are, news of the developing hysteria has reached the Welsh players in their camp.

"I don't think there is anyone there who'd be able to get away from the fact that there's a rugby match going on on Saturday," smiled Welsh prop Gethin Jenkins.

"Wales is a bit of a goldfish-bowl when it comes to rugby. I've heard that it is getting crazy back home, but we have been protected from that to be honest, which has helped us keep focused."

After 25,000 free tickets to watch the semi-final on big screens in Cardiff were snapped up within hours of being made available, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said it would release a further 20,000 for what should be a memorable event.

The gates open at 0630, with the beer to begin flowing 90-minutes later.

"The support from the Welsh public has been stunning," said stadium general manager Gerry Toms.

"The interest in this event is truly indicative of the support out there for Wales this weekend."

The Millennium Stadium boasts two big screens and the WRU is looking to install two more in time for the 9am local time kick-off. The stadium has been opened twice before for soccer qualifiers but those attracted less than 10,000 fans.

The 80,000-capacity stadium, built for the 1999 rugby World Cup and the scene of France's incredible quarter-final win over New Zealand four years ago, boasts an enviable city-centre location, just a few minutes' walk from the capital's main rail station, bus station, shops and bars - many of which are also opening early to screen the matches.

In Auckland the WRU has ordered the printing of 5,000 Welsh flags to distribute to fans before the match and British travel operators have reported a surge in interest from people hoping to fly out to catch their side's first appearance in the semis since the inaugural tournament 24 years ago.

The WRU is also launching a "wear red to work day" on Friday, encouraging companies to allow workers to show their support for the national team by wearing their colours in the workplace.

At stake for Wales and France is a place in the final against either Australia or New Zealand.

