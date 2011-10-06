By Ossian Shine
AUCKLAND Oct 6 Sigmund Freud spent a lifetime
unraveling the human psyche. Jonny Wilkinson, too, has wrestled
with the concept of the ego for more than a decade at the top of
international rugby. Now he thinks he has it cracked.
The golden boy of English rugby, who kicked his country to
World Cup glory in 2003, splits the ego into two categories: one
essential -- the other poisonous to team morale.
The trick, Wilkinson says, is to nurture one while
eradicating the other.
On Saturday, he will have an opportunity to test his theory
to the full when England face France in a World Cup
quarter-final and Wilkinson may not be England's designated
kicker.
Wilkinson's protégé Toby Flood will play alongside him in
the starting line-up. The Leicester man is kicking with greater
success at this tournament and may get the nod as number one
kicker.
The notion of an England rugby team not using Jonny
Wilkinson to kick is one most fans will find hard to digest, but
the player insists he will be fine whatever the directive.
"Funnily enough it is actually a bit of a myth that I always
want to take them (kicks)... I always will take them and I am
always confident that I will get them," he told reporters in an
Auckland city centre hotel.
"It is important that whatever decision we take is for the
team. After the team run tomorrow, we will make the decision.
"It is something I am very comfortable with. The whole thing
about having Toby there is hugely reassuring, but less about
having some sort of safety net but in terms of knowing there is
someone else there to make a decision.
"It is reassuring knowing that if I am at the bottom of a
ruck, then there is someone there making decisions and thinking
like a (number) 10.
"So, you're asking the guy to be himself and do his thing
and that is a nice situation to be in. You're asking Toby Flood
to be Toby Flood and me to be me."
RECORD POINTS
With a string of accolades and records to his name, the
Toulon flyhalf could be forgiven for owning a stadium-sized ego,
but England's record points scorer insists ego will not enter
into it.
"I think I have had most of my ego knocked out of me along
the way," he laughed. "The longer you play the more you realise
the whole thing is about the team.
"I have battled with that whole concept spiritually and
physically in terms of some of the feelings it comes with.
"It (ego) is a great thing to have, in some respects. It
gives you that competitive nature that says 'I will not lie
down, I will not be beaten, I will never give up whether it
looks ridiculously that the situation is a foregone conclusion
or not.'
"That ego is actually the competitive spirit... it is what
makes you try to stand up and smash the hell out of a big guy
running at you or it makes you get up when you are hurt.
"It is all those things, it is what makes you keep attacking
kicks because you know you can get the next one... but at the
same time, ego in the wrong sense can stand in the way of
everything.
"You know, in terms of a team spirit in terms of a team
dynamic and togetherness, egos can be the worst things in the
world. It is just a question of finding the right one."
The usually metronomic Wilkinson has endured a poor
tournament with the boot, but continues to look forward.
"We've dealt with that already at this World Cup," he said.
"What might people think if you miss a few? Well you know
what they are going to think. You know you are going to get
booed every time you stand up to kick.
"You know that if you miss you are going to hear those
voices that are probably saying something along the lines of 'oh
he's missed another one'.
"But you take ego out of it your next decision is what to do
for the team and it has always been that way."
