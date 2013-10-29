Oct 29 Former England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson says winning the 2003 World Cup created a celebrity burden that changed his rugby career and left him feeling fragile.

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper ahead of the 10th anniversary of the 20-17 final triumph over Australia in Sydney, a victory Wilkinson sealed with a drop goal in extra time, he said "life stopped being simple" from that point on.

"I wouldn't swap it for anything in my career but that one night changed everything," said the 34-year-old who now plays for French club Toulon.

"I have a very unhealthy fear of being celebrated. It doesn't feel right. If I had my time again after the World Cup I would face up to it more.

"I remember walking into my house in a hat, then sending my mate out in my car wearing the same hat so me and my brother could drive off in his car and escape out the back," added Wilkinson.

"Maybe I should have gone out there and got used to the fact my life had changed but, at the same time, showing people I hadn't. Instead I hid from it and that kept the problems going - it made me feel fragile."

Part of Wilkinson's problem was the litany of injuries that kept him out of the game for months at a time, despite the fact he went on to appear at two more World Cups and become England's highest all-time points scorer.

"I should have turned around in 2003 and said, 'That's that done, life can't get any better, let's just enjoy it'. But I didn't and because I couldn't play, everything was related to that night. I made it a burden.

"I've thought a lot about the first half of my career, then the obvious break with all the injuries, then the second half which includes my time now with Toulon," said Wilkinson who retired from international rugby in December 2011.

"Things made a lot more sense in that first period. As time goes on I'm realising how precious those years were. In a way the problem in my career was winning the World Cup."

Wilkinson also said he had never seen a replay of the final.

"I've never watched it again. I'd love to watch a load of those games but I'll only watch them when the emotional memories drop off a bit," he added.

"For the moment I love the fact that when I think about it I still get the emotion with it." (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)