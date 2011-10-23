AUCKLAND, Oct 23 List of rugby World Cup
winners after New Zealand beat France in Sunday's final at
Eden Park.
1987 - New Zealand beat France 29-9, Auckland
1991 - Australia beat England 12-6, London
1995 - South Africa beat New Zealand 15-12 (after extra
time), Johannesburg
1999 - Australia beat France 35-12, Cardiff
2003 - England beat Australia 20-17 (after extra time),
Sydney
2007 - South Africa beat England 15-6, Paris
2011 - New Zealand beat France 8-7, Auckland
(Compiled by Julian Linden; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories
for more sports stories