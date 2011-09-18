* Wales beat Samoa in Hamilton
By Patrick Johnston
AUCKLAND, Sept 18 A huge defensive effort helped
Wales overcome a bruising Samoan side to edge towards a rugby
World Cup quarter-final berth on Sunday, while England struggled
to an unconvincing win over Georgia that left coach Martin
Johnson fuming.
In Napier, a much-changed France side were forced to deal
with wet and windy weather before overcoming Canada 46-19,
making it two wins from two in Pool A ahead of their
mouthwatering clash with New Zealand on Saturday.
Conditions were much more favourable in Hamilton as Wales
produced some entertaining rugby and fierce defence under sunny
skies to claim a precious 17-10 victory over Samoa.
Winger Shane Williams scored the decisive try late in the
second half with fullback James Hook and flyhalf Rhys Priestland
kicking six points each to secure a victory that is likely to
see them claim second place in Pool D behind South Africa.
Samoa prop Anthony Perenise crossed for a try late in the
first half but they were unable to add to their tally in the
second period as their burly backs were shut down by the Welsh,
who made 142 tackles in the match.
"I thought we showed some great character," Wales coach
Warren Gatland said of his team, who were unfortunate to lose
17-16 to the Springboks in their opening match.
"A few years ago, or 12 months earlier, we might not have
won that game."
While Wales took the plaudits in victory, Six Nations
champions England faced criticism after their win in Dunedin as
their old problems with discipline were evident again.
Late tries added gloss to the 41-10 victory over a tiring
Georgian side, who had little rest time following their loss to
Scotland on Wednesday.
England, the 2003 champions, struggled to gain territory and
possession against their second tier opponents leaving manager
Martin Johnson frustrated.
"It wasn't good enough and if we are happy with those
standards we'll go home early," Johnson warned his side, who
gave away 14 penalties.
ENOUGH RESPECT
Some woeful kicking by Georgian flyhalf Merab Kvirikashvili
and six tries by England, however, made sure there was no repeat
of the upset suffered by Tri-Nations champions Australia at the
hands of Ireland on Saturday.
The Wallabies left Auckland on Sunday still stunned after
their surprise defeat at Eden Park, with Ireland's assistant
coach Alan Gaffney suggesting Australia were perhaps guilty of
over confidence.
"I possibly think, and this is not disrespectful, but I
don't know if they did quite show us enough respect," Gaffney
said from the team's base in Taupo.
Gaffney and the Irish coaching staff also spent Sunday keen
to convince record points scorer Ronan O'Gara to play on after
the flyhalf revealed plans to retire after the tournament.
"He certainly hasn't formally talked to us about it,"
manager Paul McNaughton said. "He's got a lot more to offer than
the next few weeks."
Australia's loss to Ireland means they face a probable
quarter-final against South Africa and, if they survive, a last
four encounter with the All Blacks, who spent Sunday visiting
earthquake damage in Christchurch on the second day of their
stay in the city.
The All Blacks return to Auckland on Wednesday ahead of
their clash with France, who for the second match in a row
rallied late to overcome spirited opposition.
Winger Vincent Clerc completed a hat-trick of tries with the
final play of the game to secure a bonus point for the French,
with scrumhalf Morgan Parra adding 23 points with the boot.
"Difficult first game last week but I'm very proud of the
French team, it's never easy to win against Canada with the
rain," France captain Aurelien Rougerie said.
There are no games on Monday and there may be no more in the
tournament for Dominiko Waqaniburotu after the Fijian flanker
was cited for a dangerous tackle during his country's 49-3 World
Cup loss to defending champions South Africa on Saturday.
Japan and Tonga are scheduled to announce their teams for
their Pool A clash in Whangarei on Thursday.
