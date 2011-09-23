By Mitch Phillips
| DUNEDIN, New Zealand, Sept 23
DUNEDIN, New Zealand, Sept 23 Australia duly
dispatched a second-string United States 67-5 in Friday's sole
rugby World Cup match but it was New Zealand's clash with France
on Saturday that dominated the tournament chat on Friday.
Australia, beaten by Ireland last week, remain on course for
a probably quarter-final meeting with South Africa but their
hopes of becoming the first team to win the Cup having lost a
match could be undone by a spiralling injury list.
On Friday they lost centre Robert Horne (fractured
cheekbone), number eight Wycliff Palu (hamstring), fullback Pat
McCabe (dislocated shoulder), centre Anthony Faingaa (knocked
out in the final minute) and fullback Kurtley Beale (hamstring).
It was the last thing the Wallabies needed from a match that
was only ever going to produce one result as their backs ripped
through some shaky defence en-route to an 11-try victory, with
winger Adam Ashley-Cooper scoring three of them in seven
second-half minutes.
The U.S. had rested most of their first team with an eye on
their midweek clash with Italy as they seek to win two
tournament matches for the first time and though they battled
strongly and scored a try through JJ Gagiano in the first half
they were eventually blown away.
Australia's scrum, poor against Ireland, was totally
dominant on Friday and the backline revelled in the time and
space they had to create some excellent tries.
"We spoke about being a bit smarter with our decision-making
and the scoreline was flattering but I guess the best thing
about the performance was the way we went about it," said
captain Will Genia.
The Wallabies will have concerns about their goalkicking as
Beale, Quade Cooper and replacement flyhalf Berrick Barnes all
had a go but managed to miss five of the 11 conversion attempts
between them. The Tri-Nations champions will hope that
first-choice kicker James O'Connor recovers from his hamstring
strain in time for the quarter-final, when such profligacy could
prove costly.
All eyes now turn to Saturday, when England's game against
Romania in Dunedin is the mere Hors d'oeuvre for the Eden Park
showdown between New Zealand and France.
As if the most eagerly-awaited match of the pool stage was
not already big enough, it has been given an extra coat of gloss
by serving as the occasion for Richie McCaw to become the first
All Black to win 100 caps.
"If you were going to pick a place to play and a team to
play against, the French would be one you'd pick," said the
peerless flanker.
"The thing now is to make sure it is a good memory."
New Zealanders, all-too aware of their shocking defeats to
the French in the 1999 and 2007 tournaments, are torn between
condemning their rivals for selecting a weakened team and
recognizing that any France side contains enough devil to do
damage.
Thierry Dusautoir, captain on Saturday and man of the match
in the 2007 quarter-final win in Cardiff when he made an
incredible 38 tackles, said he hoped to spoil the occasion
again.
"He has been the best flanker in the world for 10 years
now," Dusautoir said of McCaw. "But I'm sad because we are going
to waste his party tomorrow."
England also face under-strength opposition as Romania rest
many of their leading players for their long-targeted game
against Georgia on Wednesday.
According to Scotland's team doctor it is a sensible
approach as the smaller nations are struggling to deal with the
short turnaround forced upon them by the TV-driven schedule.
"I don't think it's dangerous but I think it results in
below-par performance," said James Robson.
"People are battered and bruised, they are quite sore and
they're quite stiff. It's a hard ask to do that and to perform
at their best."
Samoa, who have to play all four of their games inside 16
days, play the third of them against Fiji in Auckland on Sunday.
That match, sure to be a colourful, noisy occasion at Eden
Park, kicks off a four-match day that also includes the
tough-to-call Argentina v Scotland clash likely to decide which
of the teams advances to the quarter-finals.
Key flyhalf Felipe Contepomi has been passed fit to play for
Argentina after recovering from the rib injury sustained in
their opening game defeat by England.
