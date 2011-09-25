* Pumas win cliff-hanger with Scots
* Ireland
By Mitch Phillips
DUNEDIN, Sept 25 Argentina and Ireland took
significant steps towards reaching the rugby World Cup
quarter-finals with contrasting wins over Scotland and Russia
respectively on Sunday.
Samoa maintained their slim chances by flattening Pacific
island rivals Fiji, meanwhile.
Argentina, who finished third at the last World Cup four
years ago, were seven minutes away from elimination after a
grinding battle in the Wellington rain.
That was until replacement winger Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino
produced a piece of magic to scythe through the Scottish defence
for the game's only try, which captain Felipe Contepomi
nervelessly converted for a 13-12 victory.
Scotland, playing with controlled aggression as Argentina
struggled to deal with an injury pile-up, had built a 12-6 lead
with penalties from Chris Paterson and Ruaridh Jackson and drop
goals by Jackson and his replacement Dan Parks.
Neither side had come close to a try in testing conditions
but Amorosino, man of the match in their last game against
Romania, caught the Scottish defence cold with a superb
slaloming run to turn the match.
The result leaves England top of Pool B on 14 points, with
Argentina and Scotland both on 10.
With Argentina likely to beat Georgia in their final game,
Scotland would have to beat England, either with a bonus point
or preventing England getting one, to maintain their proud
record of reaching at least the quarter-finals of every World
Cup.
The pool winners are likely to face France while the
runners-up will play New Zealand.
"It was an amazing game," said Amorosino. "We know we need
to play until the last minute -- it's a World Cup, you have to
stay focused."
Scotland coach Andy Robinson said his players were absolutely
devastated.
"It's one lapse, it's 30 seconds that has cost them a test
match. You have to finish off sides like Argentina, but credit
to them, they were under a lot of pressure."
IRISH MASTERCLASS
There was no such pressure on Ireland, who backed up their
upset win over Australia last week with a 62-12 thrashing of
Russia -- though the tournament debutants did score two tries in
Rotorua.
Keith Earls crossed twice for Ireland while flyhalf O'Gara
gave a masterclass, kicking seven from eight goal attempts and
marshaling a backline featuring several squad players.
"A few guys got an opportunity this week to back up the
performances of the weekend," said Ireland stand-in captain Leo
Cullen. "It was important to continue the momentum."
For Samoa to reach the last eight for the first time since
1995 they almost certainly need to beat Pool D leaders South
Africa next week -- something they have come nowhere near
threatening in six previous meetings.
Their World Cup hopes were effectively derailed by last
week's defeat by Wales but they bounced back with a 27-7 victory
over Fiji, who need a miracle combination of results to match
their 2007 achievement of reaching the quarter-finals.
Samoa led 12-0 at halftime before a sellout crowd of 60,000
Eden Park crowd as the city's Polynesians turned out in force,
with three penalties and a drop goal by flyhalf Tusi Pisi.
Scrumhalf Kahn Fotuali'i claimed the first try after an hour
and though flanker Netani Edward Talei finally crossed for Fiji,
their slim hopes were crushed almost immediately when number
eight George Stowers capped a superb individual performance with
their second try.
"This game is all about pressure and if we kept on the
pressure (we knew) we'd get some points," said Samoa captain
Mahonri Schwalger
"If you want to win a test like this against a strong side
like Fiji you have to make sure you get your points when you get
down in their 22."
Fiji's experienced flyhalf Nicky Little said his team had let
down their fans and even apologised to his opponents.
"I feel sorry for Samoa. We did not put up a good enough
fight so apologies for that," he said. "I do not think we fired
a shot."
