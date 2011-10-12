* Yachvili fit but may not kick
* French prepared -- down to team spirit now
By Ossian Shine
AUCKLAND, Oct 12 France scrumhalf Dimitri
Yachvili, who orchestrated Saturday's French victory over
England, has declared himself fit to face the Welsh in this
weekend's rugby World Cup semi-final.
The master strategist said on Wednesday he may not kick
against Wales, however, and could hand the task to Morgan Parra.
Yachvili had not trained since last weekend's dramatic
victory, but told reporters he had started running again and
would be ready to face the Welsh at Eden Park.
"Yes, I am confident everything is fine," he smiled, when
asked if he would take his place in the starting 15 on Saturday
night. "There's a risk that I won't do the kicking, though.
"I am still healing but things are coming along well. I
started running again this morning.
"I took a blow to the thigh in the match against England,
but have rested it since then. You need a few days' rest for it
to begin healing properly," he explained.
Such is Yachvili's influence, the news is a blow to Wales
who hope to reach their first World Cup final.
"Yachvili looks to me like a man who totally understands the
game of rugby," Wales defensive coach Shaun Edwards told
reporters in Auckland.
"The French forwards love him as their scrumhalf because he
almost coaches them on the pitch."
PERFECTLY PREPARED
Yachvili smiled when asked of his great influence.
"Marc (Lievremont) is the coach," he said in a central
Auckland hotel. "And our performances have been getting better
and better.
"We won last week because we played at our correct level,
and we need to make sure we do the same this week. We needed to
reduce things down to the simple basics after the loss to Tonga
in the group stages ... just go back to French rugby.
"We gave the best of ourselves against the English so there
is no reason we should not do the same against the Welsh this
weekend."
Yachvili said the French camp had done all they could and
were perfectly prepared.
"For us the organisation is done and it is the team spirit
which will win the game. The team spirit is good.
"We are all very motivated. This is a World Cup semi-final
and an exceptional moment for anyone."
