AUCKLAND Oct 16 Brutal efficiency and
relentless pace from the New Zealand All Blacks on Sunday set up
a repeat of the 1987 World Cup final against France.
The All Blacks set the tone of their 20-6 semi-final win
over Australia with some of the most breath-taking rugby they
have produced in several years, recycling quick ball and blowing
past first-up tacklers around the fringes of the ruck.
Their backline also ran angles from deep and passes were
weighted to put them into space, which eventuated in Ma'a Nonu
scoring the match's only try after fullback Israel Dagg had
showed his strength to push off two defenders and flip the ball
back inside.
Much had been made of the breakdown before the game with the
Australians confident of gaining an edge after the influence
their openside flanker David Pocock had exerted during the
tournament and the fact that All Blacks captain Richie McCaw was
battling persistent pain in his right foot.
On the day, McCaw was ever present, blowing Pocock of the
ball at least twice while the All Blacks flooded the breakdown
and their second and third players to arrive were able to
position themselves to protect the ball from marauding hands.
Their forward superiority was confirmed in the scrum with
Owen Franks driving back Sekope Kepu at least twice in the
opening minutes, before the Australian tighthead prop went off
early injured. His replacement James Slipper failed to do any
better.
Tony Woodcock was equally dominant on the other side of
scrum, even though when he was penalised in the first half by
referee Craig Joubert although it appeared Ben Alexander had
pulled back on the engage forcing the All Blacks' loosehead to
slip and concede the penalty.
FLAWED COOPER
The All Blacks gained a measure of revenge in the second
half when they forced a tighthead and then a penalty after they
already had the ball under control from another Australian scrum
feed.
The All Blacks also dominated territory, spending more than
60 percent of the game inside the Wallabies' half, with an
intelligent kicking game from three options, either scrumhalf
Piri Weepu, flyhalf Aaron Cruden, or Dagg.
The Australians wasted much of their possession -- which had
evened out by the end of the game -- kicking too deep to allow
the All Blacks time to reply with interest or run it back at the
Wallabies.
Winger Cory Jane and Dagg were also supremely confident
under the high ball, rising high to out-jump forwards, while
Richard Kahui's chase game put immense pressure on the
Wallabies' back three, who had few opportunities to launch their
dangerous counter attack.
Wallabies' flyhalf Quade Cooper, who has become public enemy
number one in New Zealand for several off-the-ball incidents
involving McCaw in recent tests, also had a nightmare of a game
that begun with the kickoff going out on the full.
The Queensland Reds playmaker, who can produce moments of
genius against teams who give him time, was booed at every
opportunity. He was tackled hard several times by the All
Blacks, particularly Kahui who drilled him at least three times
while chasing kicks -- the last of which ended the game.
(Editing by John Mehaffey; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories