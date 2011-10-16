AUCKLAND Oct 16 Brutal efficiency and relentless pace from the New Zealand All Blacks on Sunday set up a repeat of the 1987 World Cup final against France.

The All Blacks set the tone of their 20-6 semi-final win over Australia with some of the most breath-taking rugby they have produced in several years, recycling quick ball and blowing past first-up tacklers around the fringes of the ruck.

Their backline also ran angles from deep and passes were weighted to put them into space, which eventuated in Ma'a Nonu scoring the match's only try after fullback Israel Dagg had showed his strength to push off two defenders and flip the ball back inside.

Much had been made of the breakdown before the game with the Australians confident of gaining an edge after the influence their openside flanker David Pocock had exerted during the tournament and the fact that All Blacks captain Richie McCaw was battling persistent pain in his right foot.

On the day, McCaw was ever present, blowing Pocock of the ball at least twice while the All Blacks flooded the breakdown and their second and third players to arrive were able to position themselves to protect the ball from marauding hands.

Their forward superiority was confirmed in the scrum with Owen Franks driving back Sekope Kepu at least twice in the opening minutes, before the Australian tighthead prop went off early injured. His replacement James Slipper failed to do any better.

Tony Woodcock was equally dominant on the other side of scrum, even though when he was penalised in the first half by referee Craig Joubert although it appeared Ben Alexander had pulled back on the engage forcing the All Blacks' loosehead to slip and concede the penalty.

FLAWED COOPER

The All Blacks gained a measure of revenge in the second half when they forced a tighthead and then a penalty after they already had the ball under control from another Australian scrum feed.

The All Blacks also dominated territory, spending more than 60 percent of the game inside the Wallabies' half, with an intelligent kicking game from three options, either scrumhalf Piri Weepu, flyhalf Aaron Cruden, or Dagg.

The Australians wasted much of their possession -- which had evened out by the end of the game -- kicking too deep to allow the All Blacks time to reply with interest or run it back at the Wallabies.

Winger Cory Jane and Dagg were also supremely confident under the high ball, rising high to out-jump forwards, while Richard Kahui's chase game put immense pressure on the Wallabies' back three, who had few opportunities to launch their dangerous counter attack.

Wallabies' flyhalf Quade Cooper, who has become public enemy number one in New Zealand for several off-the-ball incidents involving McCaw in recent tests, also had a nightmare of a game that begun with the kickoff going out on the full.

The Queensland Reds playmaker, who can produce moments of genius against teams who give him time, was booed at every opportunity. He was tackled hard several times by the All Blacks, particularly Kahui who drilled him at least three times while chasing kicks -- the last of which ended the game.

(Editing by John Mehaffey; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more rugby stories