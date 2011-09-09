AUCKLAND, Sept 9 The All Blacks stumbled a bit in the second half of their World Cup opener against Tonga on Friday but a thrilling first period gave their coaches plenty of food for thought as they ponder their best back line for the remainder of the tournament.

Fullback Israel Dagg and winger Richard Kahui both scored two tries apiece, while Sonny Bill Williams failed to cross the line but gave a reminder of why he attracted so much attention when he first moved from over rugby league.

The 26-year-old sometime boxer's star had waned in recent months but he put himself back in the firmament with a display that won fulsome praise from both coach Graham Henry and his centre partner Ma'a Nonu.

Williams was heavily involved in the first three tries, in particular Dagg's second where his trademark pass out of the tackle set the fullback on his way to the try line, and could easily have scored a brace himself.

"I thought he played really well, he ran well, you see what he can do with the ball and made a lot of offloads, and he defended well," Nonu told reporters.

"He was close to Man of the Match with Kahui as well."

Kahui, a centre converted to winger for the All Blacks, scooped the award after scoring the two tries and setting up Jerome Kaino's score in the second half with a neat chip and chase.

"It was great to start and to play and to get a couple of dots as well made it a very memorable night," Kahui, 26, said of his 13th test.

"It was made easy tonight by the guys inside doing a really good job, Ma'a and Sonny got really good gainline and our forwards did a really good job cleaning up, especially in the first half.

"That gave us plenty of space out wide and I think Izzy and I and Ice (Isaia Toeava) got a lot of rewards from that. The second half didn't go quite as well but overall pretty happy to get that first one out of the way."

Henry described Kahui's as "a pretty complete performance" and was only slightly less effusive about Dagg's performance at fullback.

"I think he will be really pleased with how he played, made a couple for decision-making errors late in the game but I guess he has only made two games in the last three or four months so he probably ran out of a bit steam at the finish but i think he played well," he said.

"He is a threat, he creates, he was the last passer on a couple of tries so he'll be pleased."

The 23-year-old Dagg suffered a horrendous thigh injury earlier in the year and many thought he would not recover in time for the World Cup.

He was back at his electric best on Friday, however, and his rival for the number 15 shirt Mils Muliaina must have been wondering at times whether he would ever play the two games he needs to reach a century of caps.

"You can't afford not to play well if you are a wing or fullback in this team," said backs coach Wayne Smith.

Despite his late try, Nonu, was thoroughly downbeat about his performance in the unfamiliar role of outside centre.

"I try and pride myself on having a good game all the time and maybe I just didn't look for work," he said.

(Editing by Patrick Johnston)

