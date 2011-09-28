By Mitch Phillips
| DUNEDIN, Sept 28
DUNEDIN, Sept 28 The International Rugby Board
(IRB) said on Wednesday that it was already committed to
addressing the financial concerns over the World Cup that have
led to an unlikely threat from the All Blacks to boycott the
2015 tournament in England.
While the All Blacks were concentrating on trying to win the
competition for the first time in 24 years, the head of the New
Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) Steve Tew claimed that they could
boycott the 2015 event because the World Cup's current rules
mean they lose too much money.
Tew said that competing at the current tournament would cost
the NZRU more than NZ$13 million ($10.3 million) because IRB
rules forced the curtailment of regular test schedules such as
the Tri-Nations and November internationals in Europe, and
prevented teams showcasing their regular sponsors.
"It's putting pressure on the balance sheet and frankly, in
the current environment, we just can't afford to run a World
Cup-year loss, nor do we think it's necessary," Tew told New
Zealand radio.
Having earlier told reporters that the prospects of New
Zealand competing in 2015 were "very slim", he said there would
be more discussions.
"(Boycotting's) obviously a last resort and our style is to
be consultative, collaborative and to try to work with everybody
to find a solution," he said when asked about the boycott.
"We have the support of most of the major unions and a
review is not only necessary but now, in our view, quite
urgent."
The IRB responded by saying that very review was set to take
place after the current tournament, as previously announced in
May.
"The IRB is already driving forward that process and is
committed to working in collaboration with member Unions to
ensure that it continues to balance the strategic needs of
Unions with the ability to provide the IRB with the financial
platform for the development of a sport that has witnessed an 18
percent growth in participation since the last World Cup," the
IRB said in a statement.
"All tournament commercial revenues are re-invested by the
IRB across its 117 member Unions during the four-year cycle
between tournaments to increase competitiveness and advance
development in order that rugby can be a truly global sport.
"The current investment programme is 150 million pounds
between 2009 and 2012, with over 50 percent of the funding
invested in Tier One Unions."
New Zealand, who were stripped of co-hosting rights of the
2003 World Cup after refusing to follow the IRB's rules about
ground advertising, are by no means alone in losing money during
a World Cup, as the absence of the November internationals costs
the European unions millions in lost revenues.
Many would argue that that is a reasonable price to pay for
the richest and most dominant unions in a sport that has always
been dominated by a tiny handful of nations.
(Editing by Ian Ransom; to query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com.; For more rugby stories
double click on the newslink .)