WELLINGTON Aug 30 One of the longest-running debates in New Zealand since the All Blacks crashed out of the 2007 World Cup to France has been about finding a backup to flyhalf Daniel Carter.

Carter has long been considered an automatic choice under coach Graham Henry and such is his influence on the game, the All Blacks have lost just 10 of the 83 test matches he has played since he made his debut as a 21-year-old inside centre against Wales in June, 2003.

He principally played the position for the early part of his international career before he cemented himself as the first choice flyhalf after making his first start there against Italy in Rome in late 2004.

He has since become the highest test points scorer for New Zealand and is involved in a see-sawing battle with England's Jonny Wilkinson for the world tally.

The 29-year-old Carter, however, is not just a points-scoring machine.

A shrewd tactician, with an astute kicking, passing and running game, he is quick off the mark and able to take on the defensive lines with superb balance that allows him to step tacklers and link with players running off his shoulder.

He is also surprisingly strong for someone who looks as slight as he is -- the evidence of which was surely borne out when he broke several tackles and fended off larger defenders as he scored 33 points against the British and Irish Lions in the second test in Wellington in 2005.

Carter, who is officially listed at 93 kilogrammes though there are some doubts as to whether he would trouble the scales at 90kgs, is also a tough defender.

TEXTBOOK TACKLE

While he does not pull off bone shaking hits, very few players get past him in the first line of defence as he tends to follow the maxim taught in childhood of going low and sliding down the legs.

His tenacity in defence was also shown during the recent 30-14 victory over Australia at Eden Park, when he slipped as the All Blacks' line came up, allowing the Wallabies a rare gap in an otherwise impenetrable line.

Carter, however, recovered his feet, turned and chased down the Wallabies attacker with a textbook tackle around the ankles.

The performance in that test at Eden Park, which continued Australia's long drought at the ground -- they have not won there since 1986 -- reminded fans and pundits of the form he displayed against the Lions when he was lauded as one of the greatest flyhalves in the game.

The fact he was showing similar form in World Cup year, undoubtedly soothed the fears of fans heading into the tournament though there are still concerns the All Blacks could struggle if Carter gets injured.

A number of players, Luke McAlister, Nick Evans, Stephen Donald, Aaron Cruden and Colin Slade, have all been given their opportunities to cement their claims as a backup, though few have been able to do enough to suggest they could seriously challenge him for the starting role when he was fit.

Only Evans, who chose not to sit on the bench and instead moved to Britain to play for English club Harlequins after the 2007 World Cup, could be truly considered as possessing all of the same skill sets as Carter and his absence from New Zealand has been sorely missed.

The trick for the All Blacks, therefore, will be to ensure they get Carter through the tournament unscathed -- if they do, he could hold the key to the team winning their second World Cup.

(Editing by Patrick Johnston; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more rugby stories