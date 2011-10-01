Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
WELLINGTON Oct 1 New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter has followed Richie McCaw in pulling out of their rugby World Cup Pool A game against Canada on Saturday.
The mercurial flyhalf injured his groin in Saturday's final training session ahead of the match in Wellington on Sunday and will be replaced in the side by Colin Slade, with Andrew Hore taking over as captain.
Carter had been named as skipper earlier on Saturday after McCaw dropped out of the team because of an ongoing foot problem .
The All Blacks have already won Pool A and booked a quarter-final place after wins over Tonga, Japan and France.
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.