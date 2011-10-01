WELLINGTON Oct 1 New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter has followed Richie McCaw in pulling out of their rugby World Cup Pool A game against Canada on Saturday.

The mercurial flyhalf injured his groin in Saturday's final training session ahead of the match in Wellington on Sunday and will be replaced in the side by Colin Slade, with Andrew Hore taking over as captain.

Carter had been named as skipper earlier on Saturday after McCaw dropped out of the team because of an ongoing foot problem .

The All Blacks have already won Pool A and booked a quarter-final place after wins over Tonga, Japan and France. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more rugby stories